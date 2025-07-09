New Derry bungalow offers life-changing move for woman with mobility challenges

A woman supported by Praxis Care is preparing to move into a new, purpose-adapted bungalow in Derry - offering safety, comfort, and independence after years of mobility challenges in an unsuitable rented property.

Her new bungalow, purchased by Praxis Care, offers a safer, more accessible environment - complete with a fully adapted wet room and private garden. The move is being welcomed as a transformative step for her wellbeing and quality of life.

“She’s finally going to have a home that meets her needs,” said Imogen Lee, Support Worker at Praxis Care Derry. “This isn’t just a safer place - it’s a place where she can live with independence, dignity, and the ability to enjoy the outdoors again.”

The move also brings her closer to a network of Praxis Care residents and staff, ensuring access to ongoing community support.

Team leader Justine Boyle and support worker Shannon Mullan

“We’re all excited for her,” Imogen says. “She’s been living in a place that just wasn’t suitable. Having a wet room, level access, and a secure garden will make a world of difference.”

This is part of Praxis Care’s broader mission to provide long-term, person-centred housing solutions for individuals with complex needs. The organisation supports more than 700 people across Northern Ireland through supported living, residential care, and outreach programmes.

Many individuals with mobility impairments in Northern Ireland continue to live in inaccessible homes - a long-standing issue that contributes to falls, hospitalisation, and social isolation.

“Adapted housing is about more than bricks and mortar,” said Greer Wilson, Northern Ireland Director of Care at Praxis Care. “It’s about creating the right foundation for people to live with dignity, independence, and choice. We’re proud to support her as she takes this next step on her own terms.”

The new bungalow

Templemore Supported Living Service provides care and support to adults with learning disabilities or autism and complex physical and/or behavioural support needs living in their own homes across the Derry area.

This is a dispersed service with flexible, person-centred support delivered 24/7 based on individual need. Individuals are supported to maintain their independence, engage in community life, and manage daily living activities. The service is delivered by Praxis Care and funded by the Western Health and Social Care Trust.