New Derry ‘weather station’ and anti-dog fouling initiatives launched by Enagh Youth Forum
and live on Freeview channel 276
These include the installation of a localised weather station, located at Parkmore Drive in Strathfoyle; which monitors and records temperature, wind speed, rainfall, humidity and pollution particulates.
There will also be a mobile app linked to this where local tenants can view the weather forecast and other data for the Strathfoyle and Greater Enagh area.
The innovative group also recently launched an anti-dog fouling campaign focusing on the local Strathfoyle Greenway. This includes providing local dog owners with dog poo bags as well as promoting the message 'Bag It & Bin It' to run alongside the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s message of 'Bag The Poo or an £80 Fine for You!’
Speaking at the launch on Tuesday evening, Enagh Youth Forum’s Paul Hughes said: ‘This is an important awareness campaign in the local community that seeks to highlight this prevalent issue and hopefully, will help eradicate dog-fouling in the local area.’
Mr. Hughes also set out an appeal for volunteers to help with the annual clean up.
‘Enagh Youth Forum are seeking volunteers to get involved with the annual Strathfoyle 'One Big Clean Up Week' which takes place this year from Monday 24th - Saturday 29th June.’
Local residents and young people are asked to help out during the week with litter clean-ups, graffiti removal and community planting projects.
To register your interest in volunteering, contact Enagh Youth Forum on 02871860751.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.