New Derry ‘weather station’ and anti-dog fouling initiatives launched by Enagh Youth Forum

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Never a group to ‘stand still’ and wanting to amplify their part for a Safer, Cleaner and Greener project, funded and supported by the Housing Executive through the 'Sustaining Tenancies' Project, Enagh Youth Forum has undertaken two further innovative environmental initiatives.

These include the installation of a localised weather station, located at Parkmore Drive in Strathfoyle; which monitors and records temperature, wind speed, rainfall, humidity and pollution particulates.

There will also be a mobile app linked to this where local tenants can view the weather forecast and other data for the Strathfoyle and Greater Enagh area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The innovative group also recently launched an anti-dog fouling campaign focusing on the local Strathfoyle Greenway. This includes providing local dog owners with dog poo bags as well as promoting the message 'Bag It & Bin It' to run alongside the Derry City and Strabane District Council’s message of 'Bag The Poo or an £80 Fine for You!’

ENAGH FORUM'S NEW INITIATIVES. . . . . .Group pictured from Enagh Youth Forum on Tuesday evening launching two new environmental initiatives in the local community - a 'Weather Station' and 'Anti Dog-Fouling' campaign. The initiatives are part of a 'Safer, Cleaner and Greener' project funded and supported by the Housing Executive through the 'Sustaining Tenancies' and 'Small Pockets of Deprivation' Programmes in conjunction with the Forum. Included are Paul Hughes, Enagh Youth Forum, Linda Sharkey, Housing Executive, Michelle Hayden and Louise Doherty, Enagh Youth Forum, local residents and councillors, Janice Montgomery, Julie Middleton and Alex Duffy. (Photo: JIm McCafferty Photography)

Speaking at the launch on Tuesday evening, Enagh Youth Forum’s Paul Hughes said: ‘This is an important awareness campaign in the local community that seeks to highlight this prevalent issue and hopefully, will help eradicate dog-fouling in the local area.’

Mr. Hughes also set out an appeal for volunteers to help with the annual clean up.

‘Enagh Youth Forum are seeking volunteers to get involved with the annual Strathfoyle 'One Big Clean Up Week' which takes place this year from Monday 24th - Saturday 29th June.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local residents and young people are asked to help out during the week with litter clean-ups, graffiti removal and community planting projects.