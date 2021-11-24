New dissolving art installation at Derry Peace Bridge

'Trace' by Catherine Ellis under teh Peace Bridge. Picture by Paola Bernardelli

The piece was commissioned by Derry City and Strabane District Council to celebrate the Northern Ireland centenary with the theme ‘a moment in time.’

Catherine explains, “My proposal was to cast the feet of people who traversed the quay. I linked it to covid because the way I looked at it, I would walk along the quay and I noticed that there was loads of other people doing the same thing. There was nothing else really to do at the time and we are drawn to water naturally so that’s where a lot of people went.

“That was the initial concept behind the work so I asked for family and friends to volunteer, people I knew that would walk along the quayside usually and I took casts of their feet. I did it in a white air-dry clay. The idea of using the clay was that it dissipates over time. It’s an ephemeral art piece that will dissolve into the ground.

'Trace' by Catherine Ellis below the Peace Bridge. Picture by Paola Bernardelli

“It will depend on weather conditions how long it takes to dissolve. I had originally thought it would go along the quay on the city side so it would have taken longer to disappear if it was there but I have noticed that now it’s in the grass, the moisture is making it dissolve quicker. When I got the site at Ebrington, I had to think how I would display it, I decided to arrange it in a circular shape, representing the never-ending line. The cyclic movement representing a timelessness with no beginning and no end.

“There has been loads of interaction with the public. When you walk along a familiar place all the time and something new comes up, it’s an interruption to the thought process and makes you stop to think. When I was putting the piece out, a lot of people stopped and asked what I was doing and when I explained that it was peoples feet they had so many questions about the casts being from real people and the piece just disappearing - some people couldn’t get their head around that part.

“On Saturday Morning, I was walking across the bridge and there was a few ladies with their children. They had suitcases and things so I think they were staying in town. One of the youngsters said ‘What’s that mammy?’ And she explained that there were aliens there last night in Derry and I thought that was brilliant! The child would think then that there are aliens tramping around Ebrington.”

This isn’t Catherine’s only art piece in the city centre, she was part of an art collective on Culture Night a few years ago where they used soundscapes from the four main city gates to bring the historic city walls to life.

Some of the foot casts by Catherin Ellis. Pictures by Paola Bernardelli

She hopes that her latest installation at Ebrington will provoke thought and curiosity in those who see it.

A young girl looking at the art installation at Ebrington