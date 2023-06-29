New Ebrington Hotel in Derry to open next week
The Ebrington Hotel has confirmed that it will be open for business on Friday, July 7.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 29th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 11:59 BST
The four-star deluxe hotel posted a message on Twitter, saying “Delighted to announce we have been granted our license & will be opening 7 July 2023. Massive thanks to McKelvey Construction, our suppliers & our AMAZING staff who have brought this project in on deadline.”
The £15m hotel promises to bring visitors from all over the world to enjoy its luxury spa, riverfront views, The Oak Room Restaurant and a wedding venue which can cater to up to 200 guests.
For more information or to book a room, contact 02871 220700 or [email protected] or visit https://theebringtonhotel.com