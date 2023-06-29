The four-star deluxe hotel posted a message on Twitter, saying “Delighted to announce we have been granted our license & will be opening 7 July 2023. Massive thanks to McKelvey Construction, our suppliers & our AMAZING staff who have brought this project in on deadline.”

The £15m hotel promises to bring visitors from all over the world to enjoy its luxury spa, riverfront views, The Oak Room Restaurant and a wedding venue which can cater to up to 200 guests.

For more information or to book a room, contact 02871 220700 or [email protected] or visit https://theebringtonhotel.com

The Ebrington Hotel