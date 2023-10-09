New Eglinton house a 'dream come true' after family left facing homelessness

Krystyna Carlin with her husband Colin and four children as they received the keys to their new home in Tygore Park, Eglinton, from David Coll of Apex.

Tygore Park was completed recently by Apex Housing Association (Apex) and is a new shared housing development featuring nine houses in total.

Krystyna Carlin is originally from Poland but has been living locally for the past 17 years. Moving to Tygore Park with her husband Colin and four children, Krystyna says getting the keys to their new 3-bedroom house has been ‘a dream come true’.

“We just couldn’t wait to move into our new home. Following a fire in our private rented house earlier this year, and being given notice by our landlord, we were declared homeless and spent two months living in cramped temporary accommodation. Our new house is a dream come true!

Donna Matthewson, Apex’s Director of Housing, said the new community in Eglinton “demonstrates the importance of secure housing for those at risk of homelessness and suitable housing for those with disabilities”.

“We’re really pleased to be back in Eglinton; it’s so quiet and safe for the children too. The house is very spacious and we’re really looking forward to spending more quality time together as a family, enjoying movie nights and time in the garden. It’s time for us to start making memories in our new forever home.”

Sharon O’Donnell and her husband William also received the keys to their new home in Tygore Park recently. Following a stroke three years ago, William’s mobility was affected, and their complex needs house has been designed with that in mind. Sharon says it’s the ‘best move we’ve ever made’.

“Our new house has made such a difference to us as a family, especially William who has been given some independence back. In our previous house, I used to help William up the stairs and it really was an accident waiting to happen. Now he can use the lift and is able to go where he wants, whenever he wants, throughout the house.”

“Being from Eglinton and Lettershandoney, it’s great that we’ve been able to stay local, where our families can help support William when needed. Three of our children are also living with us, and we’re all very impressed with how spacious the house is. We’re over the moon with it!”

The development of Tygore Park in Eglinton has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme.

The development of Tygore Park has been supported by the Department for Communities and the Northern Ireland Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society. £1.5million has been invested in the Tygore Park shared housing development and associated five-year good relations plan.

Apex will work in partnership with local advisory group stakeholders and residents to develop and deliver a good relations plan for the area. This plan will include ‘bridging’ events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes which include health and wellbeing, education and training.

Donna Matthewson, Apex’s Director of Housing, said: “It’s great to hear how our new homes in Tygore Park have made such a positive impact on local families. This new Apex community in Eglinton, although small, demonstrates the importance of secure housing for those at risk of homelessness and suitable housing for those with disabilities. In addition, these families have been given the opportunity to be part of a shared neighbourhood, living with people from different backgrounds. We wish all our new tenants the very best in their new homes!”