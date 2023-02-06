New employability programme to help Derry women return to work
North West Regional College (NWRC) is seeking applicants for an innovative employability programme to enable professionals to return to work after an extended career break.
This 15-week Women Returners Programme will begin on Wednesday, February 15 (subject to numbers) and will provide women with a recognised qualification in Business Administration and Soft Skills. It’s also fully funded by the Department for the Economy, Skill Up - The Flexible Skills Fund.
NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming said: ‘’This is an excellent programme for women of all ages who have been out of the labour market for six months or more and want to restart their career journey. Those eligible may have been out of work or experienced a career break – through childcare, health or caring commitments. The programme will support their journey back into the labour market.’’
Childcare and travel costs are included however criteria applies. Candidates must be able to fully commit to 15 weeks as required of a part-time course and there will be an interview stage as part of the application process. Successful applicants will also be given an 8-week placement with a local company.
NWRC Curriculum Manager for Business Administration Luane Quigley said: ‘’This programme is a potential route into employment with a placement built in. There is great demand for administration roles across all sectors and great opportunities for a progression route for women into IT roles. The course includes content like teamwork, written business communications, email software skills, using office equipment and welcoming and receiving visitors.’’
This initiative is filling the gap in the market for these admin and IT roles.
For more information and to register your interest as a participant or an employer, visit: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/womens-returners-programme