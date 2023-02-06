This 15-week Women Returners Programme will begin on Wednesday, February 15 (subject to numbers) and will provide women with a recognised qualification in Business Administration and Soft Skills. It’s also fully funded by the Department for the Economy, Skill Up - The Flexible Skills Fund.

NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming said: ‘’This is an excellent programme for women of all ages who have been out of the labour market for six months or more and want to restart their career journey. Those eligible may have been out of work or experienced a career break – through childcare, health or caring commitments. The programme will support their journey back into the labour market.’’

Childcare and travel costs are included however criteria applies. Candidates must be able to fully commit to 15 weeks as required of a part-time course and there will be an interview stage as part of the application process. Successful applicants will also be given an 8-week placement with a local company.

Jane Fleming, Business Development Executive NWRC, Luane Quigley, NWRC Curriculum Manager for Business Administration and Sinead Hawkins, Business Skills Manager, pictured at the launch of the Womens Returners Programme. (Pic Martin McKeown)

NWRC Curriculum Manager for Business Administration Luane Quigley said: ‘’This programme is a potential route into employment with a placement built in. There is great demand for administration roles across all sectors and great opportunities for a progression route for women into IT roles. The course includes content like teamwork, written business communications, email software skills, using office equipment and welcoming and receiving visitors.’’

This initiative is filling the gap in the market for these admin and IT roles.