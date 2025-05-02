New Garda Station for Carndonagh described as 'a priority'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new Garda Station for Carndonagh ‘is a priority for both An Garda Síochána and the Office of Public Works, and both organisations have been working closely together to realise this goal,’ it has been confirmed.

The news of the commitment was confirmed by Sinn Fein County Councillor Albert Doherty, after it was given to Donegal TD Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn from the Minister for Public Expenditure; National Development Plan Delivery and Reform.

The Sinn Fein TD had asked the Minister ‘his views on the lengthy delay in the OPW sourcing a suitable site for a new garda station at Carndonagh.’

In response, the Minister said: “A new Garda Station for Carndonagh, County Donegal is a priority for both An Garda Síochána and the Office of Public Works, and both organisations have been working closely together to realise this goal. Given the scale of the project a detailed Business Case would be required to support its delivery. AGS have drafted a preliminary Business Case for the new Station and this was received by the OPW late last year. The OPW has recently completed a market trawl for suitable sites in the area and the OPW is currently engaging with AGS on the results of this market trawl.”

The response has been welcomed by Carndonagh-based Councillor Albert Doherty, who said a new station must be located in the town sooner rather than later

He added: “In July, 2018 then Chief Superintendent referred to Carndonagh Station and stated: ‘The reality is that the station is not fit for purpose.’

The Sinn Fein TD added: "I welcome that AGS have forwarded a Draft preliminary Business Case for the New Station to OPW.

“Likewise, it is of some comfort and consolation for communities in North Inishowen that a new Garda Station for Carndonagh is a priority for both An Garda Siochana and the Office of Public Works.

“Early progress is essential, Garda personnel require a modern fit for purpose workplace that is safe and secure.

Colr Doherty concluded: “The local community in North Inishowen need a community Garda Station in Carndonagh that is accessible, contactable and available.”