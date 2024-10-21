New Gates Arts bringing Derry Back to the Future this Halloween with the DeLorean Sports car

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 21st Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 12:17 BST
Fans of the iconic Back to the Future movie trilogy are in for a treat this Halloween as New Gate Arts and Culture Centre and North West Cultural Partnership hope to bring the films’ story to life on October 28-30

In Derry’s Fountain area you will find Marty McFly and Doc Brown, performing their time travelling adventures with dance and special effects.

The performance will feature the famous DeLoran sports car which, combined with the Flux Capacitor, made time travel possible.

The show is part of Derry Halloween’s Awakening the Walled City Trail in and around Derry-Londonderry’s historic city centre each evening from Monday October 28 to Wednesday October 30.

Actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox as Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly.Actors Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox as Dr. Emmett Brown and Marty McFly.
Darren Milligan, Creative Programming Executive at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre, gave the public an idea of what’s in store.

“You can expect a thrilling, immersive experience,” he said. “It's a blend of dance, music, light effects, and video projections, all working together to create a memorable street production.

“It will feature live performances from eerie Halloween-themed dancers, energetic jiving and futuristic choreography.

“There’ll also be rooftop musicians, a dramatic build-up of smoke and lights, and, of course, the star of the show—the DeLorean, which will make a grand entrance through the large doors of New Gate Arts & Culture Centre.”

The DeLorean sports car from Back to the Future.The DeLorean sports car from Back to the Future.
The New Gate Arts Centre is a thriving arts and cultural venue in the centre of the city and has hosted a wide range performances, classes, workshops, festivals and events since it opened last year.

“We wanted to create something that merges local heritage with the futuristic, adventurous spirit of Back to the Future. The DeLorean itself is such a recognisable symbol and we saw an opportunity to incorporate it into a performance that could entertain and engage the local community. The idea developed into a full-on spectacle with dance, music, and theatrics.

Finishing Darren said: “Being able to perform at one of the world’s largest Halloween festivals in a show of this scale is an incredible experience for them.

You can get the full Back to the Future experience by starting at the Bishop Street Entrance to the Fountain at 6pm,7pm,8pm, and the street production will take place outside New Gate Arts and Culture Centre at 6.15, 7.15, 8.15pm.

