New look uniform after 21 years for PSNI officers from today in Northern Ireland

Chief Constable Simon Byrne unveiled the new uniform, which will be worn by officers from now on.

The new style of trouser and a bottle green top will replace the white shirt and tie.

Mr Byrne said: “From today, you will see officers wearing a different style of uniform.

The new look PSNI outfits.

“The previous uniform has been in existence since the formation of the Police Service of Northern Ireland. It served our officers well, but it is right that we reviewed how effective it was 20 years on.

“Reviewing the uniform has been an important part of our commitment to ensuring our officers and staff are provided with a safe, comfortable and high quality uniform in order to allow them to do their job of serving our communities.

“The new uniform will be worn by officers up to the rank of Chief Superintendent.”

The Chief Constable said it was important to equip frontline officers “with professional, modern workwear, which is fit for purpose”.

The new look PSNI kit.

“I am committed to ensuring that the uniform is practical and comfortable in support of our officers as they work to prevent, detect and target crime in our communities today.

“A lot of work has gone into planning and seeking feedback around the new uniform. Our officers work at the heart of communities and, therefore it was also fitting that we listened to what communities thought during the pilot phase.”

A total of 150 officers from different areas previously took part in a three-month trial, and three social media surveys were conducted last year.