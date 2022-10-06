Following the election of the new MAG Committee at the AGM on September 19, the following roles have now been assigned. Chairperson: Lisa Hone; Deputy Chairperson: George Hill; PRO: Róise Ní Laifeartaigh; Treasurer: Mary M McLaughlin; Secretary: Tricia Sullivan; Co-Secretary/Media Team: Michelle Diver.

Other Committee Members are Robin Hamill, Tommy Walsh and Gerry Hone.

MAG confirmed that ‘unfortunately Roisin Gallagher has had to step down from the Committee to allow her sufficient time to focus on other personal campaign projects.’

Mica-affected homeowners pictured at a demonstration.

"We wish her success in her endeavours.”

In a statement, the committee said: “Every member of the MAG Committee is either directly affected, or has family affected by the defective block crisis, some both. As such, the committee are extremely aware of the high degrees of frustration and difficult circumstances homeowners are continuing to endure.

“Key areas that were identified as requiring immediate focus are the unacceptable paralysis of the current scheme; lack of alternative housing for those needing to leave unsafe/unhealthy houses immediately plus the provision of temporary accommodation during building work; lack of provision of practical and emotional support for those affected.

“In addition, the Committee recognise the importance of matters such as the details of the regulations and roll-out of the revised scheme, review of IS465, excluded homes, the need for accountability via a public inquiry and the benefit of a national defective concrete alliance given the extent of the issue across Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad