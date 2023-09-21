New Miss Derry 2023 Shannon Hutcheon wants to 'make waves that are felt across the world'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Twenty-four-year-old Shannon Hutcheon was ‘born and raised in Derry City’ and is ‘extremely proud to be a Derry Girl’.

The Ulster University student, who graduated with a 2:1 degree in International Travel and Tourism Management, was crowned Miss Derry 2023 last month and is one of 12 women who will go on to compete for Miss Ireland 2023.

Shannon is the only representative from Northern Ireland that is competing in Miss Ireland said she hopes to do both sides of the border proud – ‘representing my city, county and province with the respect it deserves and with the beauty and grace like that that surrounds me every day’.

Shannon is currently working in the award-winning Elite Aesthetic Treatment Clinic as their Reception Manager and said that her degree and career have taught her ‘valuable information and crucial life skills, that I am bringing with me into the Miss Ireland competition’

"I love to travel and love the ethos of the Miss Ireland and Miss World competition, so being given the opportunity to compete to represent my country on the Miss World stage is an absolute dream come true. A dream that I am determined to chase with all my heart and soul. I previously lacked confidence in myself, but by being dedicated, enthusiastic and working hard, I know this dream is within my reach. I have met so many lovely delegates so far and cannot wait to spend more time with them on the run up to the grand final.”

Shannon is a former pupil of St Eithne’s Primary School in Hazelbank and St Cecilia’s College and ‘didn't have the typical A-level experience’.

"I actually had to do them for three years rather than two as I had major heart surgery in 6th year.”

As Miss Derry 2023, Shannon wants to continue raising as much awareness and funds as possible for her chosen charity, PIPs Suicide Prevention Ireland Charity.

"This is a charity close to my heart because our city is widely known for high mental health and suicide rates. Many of us have known someone that has or does suffer from mental health problems or known someone who has decided to take their own life.

“PIPs mission is to help individuals, families and organisations who have been affected by mental unwellness, which has affected me personally. In July, I held my first fundraiser as a Miss Ireland preliminary finalist - The Big Pageant Party, in The Thirsty Goat, along with my teenage sister Brooke, who has just handed over her Miss Teen Crown & Glory UK title last month. We held a raffle, which so many local businesses supported including, BPerfect, Xtreme Bounce, Insanity Tan, Noted Ireland and so many more.

“We also had entertainment from the wonderful local talent Robyn Diamonds, held games and received support from so many pageant girls from across the country, as far as Belfast and Monaghan. I am extremely thankful to say we raised over £640 for our charities, bringing our overall charity total to £5000.”

Shannon started competing in pageantry in 2018, when she took part in Miss Earth Northern Ireland, held in Derry.

She told how charity and community work have been close to her heart since she was a little girl.

"So, when Miss Earth NI was in my hometown and raising money and awareness for The Playtrail, it gave me the perfect reason to push myself out of my comfort zone and further than I ever had before. I was awarded with the ‘Beauty with A Purpose’ award, which was awarded to the girl who has raised the most money and awareness for the chosen charity and I was in fact, the girl who had raised the most, in Northern Ireland’s history at Miss Earth. From the moment I stepped foot on The Waterside Theatre stage, I knew I had caught ‘the pageant bug’.

"I became close friends with one of the judges from that competition who was Miss Crown & Glory Ireland at the time, who went on to win Ms Crown & Glory UK further that year, and decided to follow in her footsteps. In 2019 I competed in Wales and was crowned Miss Crown & Glory UK, where I raised £565 for their chosen charity ‘Abbies Army;’ a charity raising funds and awareness for DIPG – an incurable type of brain cancer, primarily affecting young children. Remarkably, this charity was set up by Abbie’s parents, in memory of Abbie, who sadly passed away at just six years old.

"Furthermore, my little sister Brooke, who had won Junior Miss Shining Light in its first year, raising awareness and funds for mental health, decided to join me, coming first runner up in 2019 and as mentioned above, won her own UK title in 2022 after the pandemic. I unexpectedly held my UK title for three years, from 2019-2022, due to Covid restrictions, but I knew my heels were not hung up yet. After an extremely challenging and long reign, I had one more goal that I could not shake from my mind. Miss Derry and Miss Ireland.”

The 76th Miss Ireland grand final is being held at The Crown Plaza Hotel, Dublin, on November 4, which means it is the first time in the competitions history that Miss Ireland will have a full year to prepare for Miss World.

The current Miss Ireland, Dr. Ivanna McMahon, from Munster, will be competing at the 71st Miss World, which this year is being held in Srinagar, India on December 8, 2023.