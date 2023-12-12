New Muff Féile announced for next summer
A strong committee has been meeting in recent months to get a brand new celebration and community project up and running in the village of Muff in Donegal.
‘Muff Féile 2024’ is set to take place in the busy village on the ROI Bank Holiday weekend at the beginning of August, 2024.
A spokesperson told the Journal: “With Muff Féile 2024, we want to bring new hope and spirit to the village post-covid. So much has failed to return to a lot of rural life that we felt now was the time for some new festivities. Taking inspiration from the past, the Muff Féile 2024 is coming.”
They continued: “Going forward we hope to bring an eclectic mix of old and new opportunities to the Féile and engage the community as a whole to come together and have some fun.