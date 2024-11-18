Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A recently formed group which will assist the Ambulance Service by responding to emergencies in Inishowen is hosting a lively fundraising event this weekend to help purchase lifesaving kits for its volunteers.

Rock & Rave Bingo at The Point Inn at Quigley’s Point will be hosted by Paddy Hegarty and gets under way at 9.30pm on Saturday, November 23. There will be music, dancing, craic and bingo, with numerous prizes to be won on the night including get away breaks and hampers generously donated by local businesses and people.

The fundraiser is in aid of Muff Community First Responders, which was set up six months ago with volunteers from all walks of life undergoing training weekly with Paddy Walker at Muff GAA’s clubhouse, and which is now preparing to officially launch.

One of those volunteers, Tanya Mc Colgan, said: “We’re ready to go once we have our equipment sourced and we are hoping to raise funds to purchase defibrillators as part of the overall kits for each volunteer. Then we will be working with the Ambulance service.”

Once launched, the new first responders’ squad will attend emergencies within a ten mile radius, taking in an area that is expected to stretch from Burnfoot in the west to Muff in the east and up to Redcastle lower.

There are volunteer responder squads throughout Ireland and they play a vital role in assisting in what are often life-threatening situations. They are often first on the scene after getting the emergency call out information at the same time as the ambulance service, and conduct vital work while paramedics are on route.

"We are out in the community and the aim is we can help to have the person comfortable, stablilised and have details taken, family contact information and provide reassurance for when the ambulance arrives,” Tanya said. “The four main things we will be dealing with is cardiac arrest, stroke, chest pains and choking. It’s about shortening the time for help coming.”

The Muff responders will be holding an open night next Wednesday, November 27 from 7.30pm at the GAA clubhouse for anyone who would like to find out more.

All training is given in person and through online courses. Volunteers who have been in training include people from all different walks of life, including welders, an electrician, nurses, and a dentist. Tanya said: “It’s just about doing something for the community.”

The kitbags with a potentially life-saving defibrillator for each volunteer will cost in the region of 1,800 euro per kit and the responders said they wanted to thank all those businesses, groups and individuals who have given so generously towards the appeal so far.

Tickets can be purchased in advance for the Point Inn on Saturday, which is already shaping up to be an event not to be missed and a great opportunity for the community to come together before the busy Christmas period kicks in.

To be sure of a spot, purchase tickets in advance on Eventbrite.com

People can also turn up and pay at the door, or for anyone who can’t attend but would like to pop by to make a donation is very welcome.

You can purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-rave-bingo-night-tickets-1064809847919?aff=oddtdtcreator&fbclid=IwY2xjawGn_TBleHRuA2FlbQIxMAABHQ7wD6qJGFNErPvjsrON9yPJpzgb8T_9VBozHSe2AN-qBCrpXPbrJgRPCA_aem_EjzhS9OVA9b6NS-kBTTA5Q

Alternatively, you can make a donation by making contact via the ‘Muff Community First Responder Group’ Facebook page or e-mail: [email protected]

TheFacebook page link is: https://www.facebook.com/p/Muff-Community-First-Responder-Group-61557530745304/