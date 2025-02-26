New mural to Nell McCafferty to be unveiled during Femme Sesh 2025 celebrations in Derry
The feminist writer and activist passed away at the age of 80 last August.
Shá Gillespie has organised the annual Femme Sesh event to celebrate International Women's Day for the last 15 years.
"This year's Femme Sesh will be dedicated to the late Nell McCafferty, who left us in August last year,” said Shá. “Nell was an Irish journalist, playwright, Civil Rights campaigner and feminist. Nell was a proud daughter of Derry, so we have also commissioned a new mural in the Bogside in her memory.
"The unveiling of the mural will also take place on March 8, at 3.30pm, at Lisfannon Park opposite Free Derry Corner, with speakers and music to which everyone is very welcome.”
Following the unveiling a stellar line-up of music and poetry will take place in Sandinos.
Hosted by Leeann Toland Femme Sesh 2025 will feature The Henry Girls, SOAK, RUÁ, Eileen Webster, Dani Larkin, CHERYM, Leeann Toland, Moya Sweeney, Tillie & Henderson, Amanda Healy, Annie Ward, Jennifer Clifford and Ann Harley.
"It's a lovely night to hang out with friends you haven't seen in a while, everyone you've spent time with, or meant to, since last year will be there!
"Money raised will be donated to Alliance for Choice Derry to help support women in crisis. Everyone is welcome and you are advised to buy your tickets online or get there early, not only to catch all the incredible acts but because every year the event has been a sell out,” said Shá.
Doors open at 7pm. Book at https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/Sandinos/Femme-Sesh-Fundraiser-2025/40576876/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.