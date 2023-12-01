News you can trust since 1772

New nightclub opening in Derry city centre this weekend

A new nightclub is set to open in the Diamond this weekend with a sold-out opening night.
By Daire Ní Chanáin
Published 1st Dec 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 1st Dec 2023, 15:40 GMT
The Diamond is located above the Brass Neck pub on the Diamond, in what was formerly Granny Annie’s. The opening night, on Saturday, December 2 will host Loéca and DJ Ryzó.

Tickets for the over-23s night have already sold out.

The Brass Neck was formerly known the Broody Hen.

For more information on the new nightclub, search for @thediamondderry on Instagram or The Brass Neck on Facebook.

