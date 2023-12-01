A new nightclub is set to open in the Diamond this weekend with a sold-out opening night.

A new nightclub is set to open in Derry this weekend

The Diamond is located above the Brass Neck pub on the Diamond, in what was formerly Granny Annie’s. The opening night, on Saturday, December 2 will host Loéca and DJ Ryzó.

Tickets for the over-23s night have already sold out.

The Brass Neck was formerly known the Broody Hen.

