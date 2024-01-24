The Mayor, Councillor Patricia Logue pictured as Derry City and Strabane District Council Access and Inclusion team launch a new initiative of Social Narrative Videos for 14 cultural venues locally. Pictured with co-chairs, Catherine Hemelryk from the CCA and Ollie Green from Studio2 are, Catrionia Doherty, Access and Inclusion Officer, John Kerr, Arts Officer, Damien Coyle MBE, Chief Executive Officer at University of Atypical and Amanda Creagh, Team Leader Visitor Services, DCSDC. Picture Martin McKeown.

The Social Narrative Videos were launched this week by Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Access and Inclusion team and aim to be particularly helpful for disabled and neurodiverse customers with additional needs to plan their visit.

The initiative is supported with funding from the Department for Communities Access and Inclusion programme and the videos can be accessed on the venue’s and Council’s websites.

Access and Inclusion Coordinator at Council, Caitriona Doherty, said: “This project aims to make the activities at our arts and culture venues a more positive experience for all users by allowing them to pre-plan and visualise their visit and make any advance preparations necessary.

“Service users who need additional support want to feel confident when they attend a venue, we want to give them the reassurance they need with a video they can view in advance to familiarise themselves with the venue.

“The videos include the facilities they may be using, where they are located and information on any additional support they may require.”

The Social Narrative Videos project has been delivered by University of Atypical for Arts and Disability (UofA); a disabled-led group who are a leading sectoral organisation for arts and disability.

UofA takes an empowerment based approach towards deaf, disabled and Neurodiverse people’s involvement in the arts as artists and audience members.

DCSDC has made a number of physical changes to venue infrastructures to improve access for people with disabilities.

The video project is the next stage of this process by providing visual and audio guided tours as well as information and guidance to improve access to arts and culture activities.

It aims to provide a smoother and more enjoyable experience for the disabled service user by showing areas that are important for people with disabilities in using the venue.

Each digital video and audio tour video will include ISL or BSL with captions and voiceover, a reduced narrative approach and with plain English for accessibility purposes.

Each venue will have their video available on their website and all videos will be available on Council website at https://www.derrystrabane.com/subsites/inclusion