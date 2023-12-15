The Gasyard Development Trust has revealed that the name of its new museum in the heart of the historic area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Peacemakers Museum: the journey from conflict in Derry’s Bogside’ is one element of a £2.8million redevelopment and extension of the Gasyard Centre.

The community heritage museum is expected to open in Spring 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will use artefacts, oral history, archive footage, interactive features and unique displays to tell the story of the Bogside community and the many ways its people contributed to the transition from conflict to peace.

An artist's impression of 'The Peacemakers Museum: the journey from conflict in Derry’s Bogside'.

Confirming the name, Linda McKinney, Gasyard Development Trust Manager said yesterday: “The name emerged from extensive consultation with residents and stakeholders and perfectly captures the unique role played by local people in helping to shape the peace we all enjoy today whilst acknowledging that the area endured decades of conflict to reach this point.

“When developing the exhibition, we consulted with experts and were guided by The Principles for Remembering in a Public Space. We adopted this approach to offer all visitors an opportunity to engage with the exhibition and be confident that the narrative was cultivated in a holistic and sensitive way.

"It will explain and celebrate the progress made through the Good Friday Agreement and remembers the cost of the conflict to the local area and beyond.”Peacemakers Museum Project Manager Michael Cooper added: “The exhibition space will have relevance to local residents and tourists alike and includes recorded personal stories from 50 residents from a range of social and political backgrounds who explain their own memories of living in the area during the period 1972 to 2007.“There will be an emphasis on the role played by local women and young people in moving society forward as well as insights into women’s rights, trade unionism, LGBTQ+ experience and culture and sport in the community.“It covers the role of local residents and politicians Martin McGuinness, John Hume and Mitchel McLaughlin in the evolution of the peace process as well as installations relating to iconic local landmarks such as Free Derry Wall, the former Rossville flats and a replica interior of a 1970s house.”

Materials on the museum website will support GCSE and Leaving Cert curricula that focuses on modern Irish history, and will include learning tasks on conflict and peace process events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Paul Mullan, Northern Ireland Director at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Heritage is all about how we understand the past and how that can be retained for the future.”

"Over nearly three decades, thanks to National Lottery players, we've invested £270million in a variety of heritage across Northern Ireland - from built and natural heritage through to community heritage projects which help people explore their past."

The new museum is a member of the Heritage Venues Collective which promotes the heritage offer in the City and wider Council area and it complements existing attractions such as The Museum of Free Derry, The Siege Museum and Aras Colmcille.

Gasyard Development Trust Manager Linda McKinney continued: “We hope that by growing community tourism, the Peacemakers Museum will make a unique contribution to the interpretation of the area's history and improve the social, economic and environmental wellbeing of the Bogside and wider City.