New play ‘A Green Hill Far Away’ to celebrate 75 years of Creggan

To celebrate the special anniversary, over the last few months, Féile, Derry’s largest community arts organisation, have been working with partner groups, residents and local young people on the new drama, “A Green Hill Far Away”.

It will be premiered at St Cecilia’s College on Sunday, May 15.

A spokesperson for Féile said: ‘It has proven a massive task to get this play to the stage. It would not have been possible without the commitment of all the actors involved as well as the support from so many individuals, groups and organisations from across the Creggan neighbourhood.

Rehearsals for 'A Green Hill Far Away'.

“We hope the play will give the audience an understanding of some of the events that have shaped Creggan and the resilience and community spirit and brilliant people that make this place such a great place to live, work, play and visit.”

The production’s title is a tribute to the famous 19th century hymn, ‘There is a Green Hill Far Away’, whose author, Cecil Frances Alexander, could see the hill of Creggan from her bedroom window at Bishop Street.

The production will feature surprise performances from some local legends as well as musical performances from Paddy Nash, Daryl Martin, students from St Cecilia’s College and a selection of traditional musicians from Creggan.

The play will be performed for one night only. Tickets for the performance are free and can be booked by registering at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/feile-presents-a-green-hill-far-away-tickets-334062167937

The cast of ‘A Green Hill Far Away’ pictured in rehearsals.

A limited number of physical tickets will be available at the Old Library Trust or by calling the Féile Office on 028 71670869. ‘A Green Hill Far Away’ is part of Féile’s Communities In Transition project, funded by The Executive Office.