New play from Derry writer has completely sold out its showings in New Gates Arts Centre

‘Forever and Ever,’ a play by Derry writer Jonathan Burgess and starring Derry's own Andy Doherty, has completely sold out its run at the New Gate Arts Centre.

The new play launched this week Co-produced by Blue Eagle Productions and New Gate Arts and Cultural Centre. ‘Forever and Ever’ invites audiences into a quiet room, with a body on the table, with a voice that shouldn’t be speaking.

Forever and Ever follows Jennifer, played by Laura Borland, a mortuary make-up artist who begins preparing the body of a young man who has taken his own life. She doesn’t expect him to sit up and speak, but John, played by Derry man Andy Doherty, is not quite ready to go.

Trapped in the space between life and death, the two strangers begin a final, unexpected conversation.

John, who has died by suicide, appears in the mortuary in a liminal space between life and death in Jonathan Burgess’s play Forever and Ever at New Gate Arts and Culture Centre. Photo: George Sweeney

What follows are memories resurfacing and regrets untold, playwright Jonathan Burgess explores what we leave behind, what we never say, and what it means to let go.

This 60 - 70 minute production aims to confront grief, regret and the lingering question faced by so many families left behind by suicide, Why?

Talking about the production, Jonathan Burgess said: "I have been developing the production for over a year since my brother-in-law took his own life two years ago. The importance of talking, reaching out, and seeking help are what we hope to enshrine as the central, important message of the show."

The audience described the play as “deeply moving” “a vital piece of theatre” and “a play that every young person must see.”

Forever and Ever has limited tickets for its Northwest tour.

Limited tickets are still available at: Northern Regional College – September 30, 11 am and 7 pm, Strule Arts Centre – October 2, 11 am and 7 pm, Roe Valley Arts and Cultural Centre –October 3, 11 am and 7 pm.

The production contains strong language and sensitive themes, which is recommended for people of 16 or over.

Forever and Evers tour is funded by the Executive Office, North West Cultural Partnership, Urban Villages, and T:BUC.

Blue Eagle Productions and the New Gate Arts Centre led the production of the show, written by Jonathan Burgess and directed by Codie Morrison.