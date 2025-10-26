The Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District, Councillor Ruairí McHugh has extended his ‘heartfelt congratulations to Catherine Connolly on her election as Uachtarán na hEireann, the President of Ireland.

Mayor McHugh praised Catherine Connolly’s dedication to public service and her commitment to representing the people of Ireland with “humility and compassion”.

Speaking on Sunday, the Mayor said: “On behalf of the people of Derry City and Strabane District Council area, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Catherine Connolly on her election success.

"Her remarkable success reflects her tireless commitment to the people she serves. With her warmth, humility, and integrity, she will represent Ireland exceptionally well, and we look forward to seeing her leadership inspire communities across the entire nation.”

President-elect Catherine Connolly is applauded by the government party leaders and other candidate at the official declaration at Dublin Castle on October 25, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. Friday's election to replace Michael D. Higgins was between the left-wing independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Mayor McHugh added that President Connolly’s election is a moment of pride for all who value inclusive leadership, civic engagement, and public service.

The Independent Galway West TD won the election with a very significant mandate, receiving 63.36 per cent of votes cast. The only other candidate, Heather Humphreys of Fine Gael won 29.46 per cent. Jim Gavin’s name had been on the ballot paper despite the Fianna Fail candidate having withdrawn from the election several weeks ago. He received 7.18 per cent of votes cast.

The President-elect will officially assume the office of President on November 11.

Outgoing President, Michael D Higgins said on Saturday: “I have this evening spoken by telephone with the President-elect, Catherine Connolly. I congratulated the President-elect on her election as the tenth President of Ireland on what is a momentous day for her and her family. The President-elect will have the full support of this office as she prepares for her Inauguration next month.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND - OCTOBER 25: Irish president-elect Catherine Connolly addresses the audience at the official declaration at Dublin Castle on October 25, 2025 in Dublin, Ireland. Friday's election to replace Michael D. Higgins was between the leftwing independent candidate Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys. The victor will become Ireland's tenth president since 1937. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Sinn Féin Leader Mary Lou McDonald TD described the Connolly campaign as “an historic political effort which, for the first time, brought together the combined Opposition to present a positive alternative”, and said her landslide victory “put Irish unity centre stage.” “This victory today presents an opportunity to turn the page. Our job now is to harness the energy of the campaign and the hope this vote represents and use it to redouble our efforts in standing up for ordinary workers and families.

"It is also an opportunity to advance towards Irish Unity. It is likely that a referendum on Irish Unity will happen during Catherine’s Presidency and the government needs to start preparing for it now,” the Sinn Féin Leader said.

SDLP Leader Claire Hanna MP also congratulated Catherine Connolly while also extending best wishes to Heather Humphreys.

The SDLP leader said: “The President of Ireland is far more than a symbolic figure. As well as representing this island on the world stage, past presidents have played a powerful healing role, reaching out to communities across the North and acting as a force for reconciliation and progress.

“The SDLP believes President Connolly can use her term to provide a platform for honest discussion about a New Ireland. This conversation is not going away, and the President has a unique convening role in helping to shape it.

“We welcome President Connolly’s remarks about her relationship with the North and would urge her to do everything possible to ensure this is the final time Irish citizens here are unable to vote in a presidential election.”