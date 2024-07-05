Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Throughout July, August, and September a special programme will take place to mark the anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence and celebrate our wider local and historical links to North America.

Delivered by the Derry City and Strabane District Council, after approval from Council Members last year to find ways to celebrate Strabane’s historic connections with North America. Events, which will be held in Strabane, will include an exhibition, a series of talks and open days, and the dedication of a Blue Plaque to one of Strabane’s famous sons, Alexander Ector Orr.

The Alley Theatre will host a special exhibition titled ‘Ulster-Scots and the Declaration of Independence.’ Opening on July 4 and running until August 30. The travelling exhibition is on loan from the Ulster Scots Agency and includes a selection of objects from Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Museum collection. Leading experts in Ulster-American history will be delivering a series of talks throughout July.

The featured guest speakers are Dr. Paddy Fitzgerald of the Mellon Centre for Migration on July 4, Dr. William Roulston of the Ulster Historical Foundation on July 18, and concluding the series of talks on July 25 will be William Blair, Director of Collections at the National Museums of NI. The programme will focus on some of the key figures of the age, who originally hailed from Ulster, including John Dunlap, who printed the new US Constitution in 1787, and Charles Thomson who designed the Great Seal of the United States in 1782.

Dr Paddy Fitzgerald, Mellon Centre for Migration Studies, Bernadette Walsh, Tower Museum Archivist, Derry City & Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, Head of Culture (DC&SDC), and Derek Rainey, Ulster-Scots Agency pictured at the launch of the 'Ulster-Scots and The Declaration of Independence' exhibition in The Alley Theatre.

William will also touch on the narrative around the forefathers of President Woodrow Wilson, who have long been associated with the townland of Dergalt and the homestead building located just outside Strabane, which is currently maintained by the Ulster American Folk Park.

Speaking before the exhibition, curator at the Tower Museum, Roisin Doherty, said: “With the mass emigration of the Ulster Scots to the US, it was inevitable that many rose to prominence within the spheres of business and politics within the new colonies. The programme of events taking place will highlight the important role immigrants from Strabane and the surrounding areas played in laying the foundations of society in America. It offers the chance to find out more about some of the individuals whose prospects flourished in the US, and who left a lasting legacy in the new world.”

Taking place is a special talk on Strabane’s John Dunlap. Dunlap left his native Strabane for America in 1756 and went on to be a Printer, Soldier, and Newspaper Publisher. Today he is most frequently recalled as, not just the man who printed the US Constitution, but also as the printer of the Declaration of Independence.

National Trust’s Gray’s Printing Press in Strabane will be open on July 4 and 27, further dates in August and September, to give an insight into an industry in which the Strabane of the very late 1700s and early 1800s played a leading role.

In August, a blue plaque will be unveiled by the Ulster History Circle to commemorate the prominent New York businessman and financier Alexander Ector Orr, born in Strabane in 1831. Known as ‘the Father of the New York Subway’ for arranging the financing and construction of this major rapid transport system which opened almost 120 years ago in October 1904.