New PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher will have to address 'long-standing issues around representation' - Derry MP

Newly confirmed Chief Constable Jon Boutcher will have to address ‘long-standing issues around representation of the nationalist community and other minority communities in the PSNI’, Derry’s MP has warned.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood weas speaking after the Northern Ireland Policing Board confirmed the appointment of Jon Boutcher as the new permanent Chief Constable of the Police Service of Northern Ireland on Tuesday evening.

Jon Boutcher has over 35 years’ experience as a police officer and is the former Chief Constable of Bedfordshire Police. He also led the Operation Kenova investigation.

His appointment to the top position in the PSNI will be for a fixed term of five years with the possibility of extension, with a salary of £219,894 plus benefits.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher. Picture Mark Marlow/pacemaker press

Mr Boutcher has been serving as interim chief constable since last month, and Mr Eastwood said that in that short time the police chief “has already brought much needed stability” to the organisation.

Derry’s MP however said that to command the confidence of the public, the PSNI “must reflect the community it serves and the SDLP has long believed that this can only be achieved with a return to 50:50 recruitment”.

"That he has now been appointed on a permanent basis will allow him to continue his initial good work to put things right within the PSNI, but we should not underestimate the large amount of work ahead to rebuild confidence in the organisation,” Mr Eastwood said, adding:

“Among the challenges facing the new chief constable are the continued fallout from the PSNI data breach which has left officers and staff feeling incredibly vulnerable and a budget which threatens to decimate services, particularly on the ground in local communities which will further impact confidence in policing here.

Derry MP Colum Eastwood.

“Mr Boutcher must also address long-standing issues around representation of the nationalist community and other minority communities in the PSNI. To command the confidence of the public the PSNI must reflect the community it serves and the SDLP has long believed that this can only be achieved with a return to 50:50 recruitment. I look forward to meeting with the new Chief Constable in the days ahead so that we can discuss working together to tackle the challenges facing the PSNI.”

SDLP Policing Board member, Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan said his party will work constructively with the new police constable “and will offer support in any way we can, but we will also hold him to account and ensure that we see progress on the wide range of issues currently facing the organisation”.

"During his short time as interim Chief Constable Jon Boutcher has already made a number of positive moves and I hope to see him build on that in the weeks and months ahead,” Mr Durkan added.

Speaking about the appointment, NI Policing Board Chair Deirdre Toner said: “Jon takes on the leadership role for one of the most important public sector services in Northern Ireland. He is clearly committed to the challenges ahead, to tackling crime and criminality and to providing a policing service that is community based and focused on delivery to the public.”

“There are also significant pieces of work to be progressed to manage and mitigate the serious financial pressures currently facing policing, and deal with confidence and other issues arising from recent events.”