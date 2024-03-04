Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The works include the resurfacing of 1,780 metres of carriageway.

The Infrastructure Minister said: “This is a substantial investment for the Claudy area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

“Walking and cycling are good for our physical and mental health and for the environment and as Minister I am keen to increase opportunities for active travel. This investment in a new shared cycleway - footway will enhance provision for cyclists and pedestrians in the Claudy area.

Infrastructure Minister John O'Dowd. Picture Matt Mackey / Press Eye.

“I would like to thank the travelling public and local residents in advance for their cooperation while the works are underway.”

To help ensure the safety of those using the road and to facilitate the works it will be necessary to operate lane closures in short sections from Wednesday 6 March onwards.

On completion of the footway, cycle track and any drainage improvements, Foreglen Road will be closed to through traffic while the resurfacing works are taking place. Traffic will be diverted via B69 Baranailt Road, the new A6 dual carriageway, B74 Feeny Road, B192 Foreglen Road and vice versa.

Access for land and property owners will be maintained.

A spokesperson for the Department for Infrastructure said: “The Department has carefully planned these roadworks and associated traffic management arrangements in order to minimize inconvenience to the public. While the road closure is in place, road users are advised to allow extra time for their journey and to follow the alternative routes which will be clearly signed on the approaches to the closure.

“All work will be carried out in line with current public health and health and safety advice, with safe systems of working in place for staff and contractors.”