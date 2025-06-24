New Rossville Street bus stop bay in the heart of Derry's Bogside welcomed

Sinn Féin Councillor Aisling Hutton has welcomed the news that the Department for Infrastructure have introduced a new coach parking bay at Rossville Street.

Colr. Hutton said: “One of the concerns that are regularly raised by the tourism sector in Derry and tour operators from outside the city is the lack of adequate parking lay-bys for coaches in the Bogside.

“The area along Rossville Street and in and around Free Derry Wall/Museum and the H Block monument is always a hub of activity and very busy with traffic. I welcome the news that a new lay-by has been introduced on Rossville Street to accommodate coaches.

“We have been lobbying strongly that the Free Derry cluster is a key component in the overall tourism strategy for the city. It’s essential that we are always striving to have better tourist facilities locally and this investment in coach parking will help support this," Colr. Hutton added.