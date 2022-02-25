New Sam Burnside novel warmly received

Set at the height of The Troubles, the novel explores the relationship of Rebecca and two male friends as they reconcile the murder of Rebecca’s sister Ruth in a bombing years earlier.

Described by the author as ‘a novel where intangible shadows emerge to play all too readily against a human landscape alive with possibility’, the unfolding story mirrors a damaged society coming to terms with its existence after decades of conflict. A founder and first Director of the Verbal Arts Centre, the Derry educational charity established in 1992 to promote literature in all its forms, Mr. Burnside has been described by this paper as ‘one of the most important literary figures living in the north west’.

Mr. Burnside said: “I hope this novel uncovers and honours the steadfast core of strength that so many people in our society have displayed, a tenacity of steadfast purpose expressed in engagement with daily life.”

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His latest work is published by Hobart Books.

Adam Gardner, Director of Hobart Books, said: “Sam brings an incredible sensitivity to his writing, and we’ve deviated from our usual genres to publish this remarkable story of relationships and reconciliation. We’re delighted to be working with him.”

Reviewing the work Theo Dorgan - the Dublin-based writer and former Director of Poetry Ireland - said: “Here is something very different, a subtle, minutely-detailed examination of the cumulative shocks experienced by people struggling to live private lives while buffeted by the storms of public events.

“Burnside brings a poet’s patience to his tale of a friendship slowly unravelling, of a woman struggling free of the terrible death of her sister. Psychologically acute, immaculately written, it is a wholly-unexpected insight into the lives of decent, suffering, people struggling to find peace in the deep world underneath the simplicities of the headlines.”