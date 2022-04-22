The new programme promises a summer filled with lots of fabulous shows to keep local audiences entertained.

The new season opens with the much anticipated return of Imelda May who arrives in May for her headline concert as part of the City of Derry Jazz and Big Band Festival. There is plenty of live music to cater for all musical tastes as both The High Kings and Clannad are back for their rescheduled shows in May. Derry’s own, The Undertones return to the Forum stage in June, whilst the legendary Daniel O’Donnell performs again for two shows later in the season.

The internationally acclaimed show, Celtic Woman, makes its Forum debut in August. This Grammy-nominated show has already been a huge global hit and local audiences are in for a treat when it arrives for one night only.

As usual, there will be lots of comedy with Alan Carr and Tommy Tiernan who are both bringing their new shows in May whilst Joe Lycett and Dylan Moran arrive in June. The hilarious comedy drama, Menopause The Musical 2, is back to give everyone a laugh in May. The new cast features the popular Crissy Rock from TV’s Benidorm in this hilarious show.

Younger audiences will be delighted with the welcome return of Peppa Pig as she brings her friends for a fun-filled show in June. Meanwhile, all the family will enjoy High School Musical in July, from local theatre group, The Grove.

The city’s young people will be well catered for this season with the welcome return of the popular Interact Youth Arts Festival and the Forum’s youth musical, The Phantom Of The Opera.

Drama fans will enjoy John B Keane’s The Field, in May, whilst In The Name Of The Son makes its Forum debut in July, telling the story of the Guilford Four’s Gerry Conlon following his release from prison in 1989.

The Forum is also excited to welcome SIX, the hottest new touring musical about the Six Wives Of Henry VIII, this summer. This multi-award winning musical has already been thrilling audiences in the West End and beyond with its high energy pop soundtrack and sassy Queens.