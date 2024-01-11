New solicitor Luke Hasson introduced at Derry Courthouse
A new practising solicitor, Luke Hasson, of Talbot Park, was introduced at Derry Courthouse this week.
Luke is the son of John and Siobhan Hasson and attended Ulster University, where he obtained a first-class honours degree.
The Culmore Road-native continued his studies at the Legal Institute at Queens University, Belfast where he passed his final Solicitors Qualifying Examination with commendation.
Luke has now joined the legal firm of Hasson and Company Solicitors, the long-established legal practice based at Clarendon Street.