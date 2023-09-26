New Sports Entertainment Tours from City of Derry Airport

Additional packages will also be available for Premiership Football, NFL and World Championship Boxing will also be available to book in the coming months.

Brenda Morgan MBE, Head of Business Development at City of Derry Airport, said: “We are thrilled to join forces with Sports Entertainment Tours on this venture, providing sports fans and enthusiasts across the Northwest region with a truly special product offering. Sports Entertainment Tours are absolute experts in what they do and hold years of experience in designing sports packages for some of the largest sporting events around the world.

“For City of Derry Airport, it is particularly exciting to be able to offer packages for such a high-end market, particularly for Wimbledon which is very exclusive and holds great prestige, and we look forward to welcoming a host of new passengers to the Airport.

“The packages are comprised of Loganair return flights to London Heathrow, including 15kg hold baggage and in-flight refreshments, hotel accommodation, tickets to the sports event outlined, as well as special add-ons for each specific package.

“Passengers can be assured of a convenient, efficient, and enjoyable airport experience at City of Derry; you can avail of the best priced Airport Parking on the island of Ireland, and proceed from the carpark, located right beside the single-level Terminal Building, through to the Departure Gate in less than 15 minutes.”

“Our Amelia Earhart Lounge is the perfect place to relax in before your flight, with the provision of drinks and refreshments served by the Lounge team in a secluded, comfortable space, and offering beautiful views of the airfield and the Donegal hills, for just £15pp.”

John Boyde, Managing Director at Sports Entertainment Tours, said: “Being able to support City of Derry Airport’s catchment area with the exclusive offering of these bespoke sporting packages is a wonderful addition to our portfolio of global events. As a business, our primary goal is to consistently exceed our clients’ expectations, and by partnering with City of Derry Airport, this is another opportunity for us to showcase our fantastic offering and service to the local market.

“Suffice to say, we love what we do, and as all of us on the team are sporting enthusiasts, being able to build these unique packages gives us immense pleasure. We are grateful to have the support of City of Derry Airport on this new initiative.”