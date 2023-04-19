The Best of the North West campaign showcases the many wonderful attractions located right on our doorstep, led by Donegal County Council and Derry City and Strabane District Council, working in partnership with Visit Derry and Donegal Tourism CLG. The campaign is part of the wider North West Regional Development Programme, which aims to grow the value of the visitor economy and is funded through the North West Development Fund, in conjunction with The Executive Office and the Irish Government.

The Mayor of Derry and Strabane, Councillor Sandra Duffy, joined the Cathaoirleach of Donegal, Councillor Liam Blaney, to launch the campaign, which showcases Donegal’s stunning scenery and Derry’s historic charm. Speaking at the launch, Councillor Duffy said: “We’re so lucky to live in a place so rich in history, culture and natural beauty, with so many stories to tell. The North West offers the ideal package for families with a diverse range of interests, whether it’s activity breaks, exploring the great outdoors, or simply relaxing, we have a package to suit. We are world renowned for our hospitality which means visitors are guaranteed a warm welcome wherever they go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted to be working in partnership with Donegal County Council in taking a shared approach to promoting the region, and the many unique attractions and new experiences we can collectively offer visitors both from home and abroad.”

New campaign encourages people to enjoy a taste of home

Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry Chief Executive, said: “Through the promotion of the North West as one unique holiday destination, this campaign will encourage more domestic tourists to discover the many attractions and experiences on offer here. The Walled City of Derry is located where The Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route and offers the best of both worlds to visitors; a vibrant city experience with lively, cosy pubs, fascinating attractions and award-winning restaurants in addition to the adventurous pursuits and breathtaking scenery of Donegal, and The Sperrin Mountains (AONB) with its scenic driving routes, all within easy reach. While both Derry and Donegal are fascinating tourist destinations on their own, together they provide reciprocal benefits and a range of experiences suitable for visitors of all ages.”

The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Councillor Liam Blaney, stated: “This campaign will be delivered across a range of media and explore the diverse range of family friendly visitor attractions and activities on offer on both sides of the border, making the North West an appealing visitor destination. It will also strongly focus on the region’s unique location on the island as a gateway and great base to discover both the breath taking Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coastal Route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John G Mc Laughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council and Chairman of Donegal Tourism CLG, said: “This collaborative approach to tourism provides the visitor with some of the world’s finest tourism service providers, from hotels and restaurants, activity, heritage and cultural pursuits. A short break in the North West City Region is guaranteed to remain etched in the memory of any visitor and will hopefully impress the need for further visits in the future.”