Derry will soon become one of the first cities in the UK and Ireland to operate a fully zero-emission urban bus service and members of the public have been invited to come along and view the ‘future of public transport’ first-hand.

The first two buses in the new zero emission Foyle Metro fleet including a state-of-the-art single decker and double decker electric vehicle will be on site with the public having the opportunity to step on board and find out more from members of the Translink team. A total of 28 busses will make up the battery electric fleet.

Ian Campbell, Director of Service Operations, Translink, said: “We are delighted to announce this public event and demonstrate our ongoing commitment to tackling climate change, reducing congestion, enhancing air quality, reducing noise pollution and promoting a healthier, better-connected society with a modal shift to cleaner, greener public transport options.

Translink have announced a special preview event for its new zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet in Guildhall Square on Thursday 25th May.

“We encourage everyone to come along and see these impressive new buses in person. The new fleet will not only make travel even more attractive and efficient, but also improve the lives of anyone that lives, works and visits the city.”

The zero emission Foyle Metro bus fleet is due to come into service later this year as part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland.

