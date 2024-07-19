Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Department of Health has approved the rollout of a new vaccination programme aimed at protecting newborns and older adults against the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and its complications.

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms in adults and children, however the severity of illness developed can vary. For infants, RSV can cause bronchiolitis, which can be serious.

After infants, older adults are most likely to experience severe complications from RSV that could lead to hospitalisation. Older adults are more likely to have underlying chronic health conditions such as lung and heart disorders that increase the likelihood of severe RSV complications.

From this September, all pregnant women who are at least 28 weeks pregnant will be offered the RSV vaccination, with the Department saying this will provide infants with protection against the virus from birth. Adults aged from 75-79 years of age will also be offered the RSV vaccination.

Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride and Health Minister Mike Nesbitt.

This follows advice from the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) in June 2023 which recommended commencing an RSV vaccination programme.

Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said: “We know that RSV has a significant impact on our health service each winter and that young children and infants are most at risk from this infection. Introducing this new vaccination programme will not only help us protect our most vulnerable but will also help ease pressures on the health service.”

“My Department has approved the RSV programme following the advice of the JCVI and in line with the approach being taken across the other UK nations. I would encourage those eligible to avail of the vaccination to help protect themselves and their baby from illness.”

Chief Medical Officer Professor Sir Michael McBride said: “RSV is a potentially serious infection, particularly for very young babies. The introduction of the vaccination programme is an important public health measure that will help protect our most vulnerable members of society and help safeguard health service capacity during the winter, when pressures are often most pronounced.

“For generations we have seen how effective vaccinations have been in eradicating diseases and protecting children and other vulnerable groups from serious illness and death, but we are now seeing a worrying decline in the uptake of childhood immunisations. Vaccinations offer children the very best start in life. Quite simply, if children aren’t vaccinated, they’re not protected.”

Further information on the roll-out of the programme will be published later in the summer.