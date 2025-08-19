New wellbeing initiative to tackle isolation launched in Moville

A new community wellbeing initiative designed to tackle isolation and build resilience has been officially launched in Moville this week.

The two-year programme, Inclusion Not Isolation, which will be delivered by Inishowen Development Partnership (IDP), will focus on nurturing mental, physical, and social wellbeing, particularly among individuals and communities who feel isolated.

The project funded by PEACEPLUS, a programme managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) through Donegal County Council, and forms part of Donegal’s €7.6 million Local Community Action Plan.

Speaking at the launch, which took place in the Moville Family Resource Centre last week, Shauna McClenaghan, Joint CEO of IDP, said the PEACEPLUS project is a wonderful opportunity for the people, place, and progress of Inishowen.

“Inclusion Not Isolation will create meaningful spaces for connection, self-care, and growth,” said Shauna.

“We are deeply committed to co-delivering supports that enhance mental health, resilience, and cross-border inclusion, ensuring that no one is left behind.”

The programme will include a range of community-led supports aimed at improving wellbeing, increasing confidence, and fostering a sense of belonging.

It will also facilitate social connections by focusing on the mental, physical, social health, and wellbeing of over 110 people who may feel isolated or disconnected.

The plans for the project were revealed at a warm gathering of community members, local leaders, and representatives from supporting organisations.

Speaking at the launch Councillor Paul Canning, Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council and Chair of the PEACEPLUS Partnership Committee, praised the initiative’s vision and impact.

“We are delighted to work with Inishowen Development Partnership on this exciting new project,” said Colr. Canning.

“Inclusion not Isolation is about creating the space to gather and connect while prioritising positive health and wellbeing. It will assist in uniting and reconciling communities on a cross community/border basis.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Patricia Lee, Team Lead at Inishowen

Development Partnership on 07493 62218 or email [email protected].