Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd is reminding the public of our shared responsibility in 2025 as figures show 68 people lost their lives on our roads in 2024.

The release of provisional figures by the PSNI today confirm that 68 people died in road tragedies during 2024.

Seventy one people lost their lives in 2023.

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said it is actively committed to improving road safety in partnership with the PSNI, the Fire and Rescue Service, the Ambulance Service and other agencies.

John O'Dowd, Minister for Infrastructure.

DfI’s most recent road safety campaign asks us to ROADWISE UP. This means watch our speed, do not take drink and/or drugs and drive, always pay attention and if walking take care to cross the road in a safe place, be mindful of cyclists and other road users and never use your mobile phone while driving.

In an annual road safety appeal, Minister O’Dowd encouraged people to spread road safety messaging and to talk about road safety with family and friends to help save lives.

Minister O’Dowd said: “In 2024, 68 people have had their lives cut short and hundreds more have been seriously injured on our roads. I wish to offer my sincere sympathies to all those who have lost loved ones and to those who endure life-changing injuries through road collisions.

“In the north, the death rate on our roads is, on average, one per week. That means every single week, at least one person – a mum, a dad, a son, a daughter, a friend - is not coming home to their family and their loved ones.

“Lives are shattered and will never be the same again.

“We all expect to be safe when using our roads but that isn’t the reality for everyone. We all know what we should do, yet too many people take risks.

“Road traffic collisions are not inevitable. Evidence shows that most road deaths are avoidable, as more than 9 out of 10 road deaths are caused by human error, poor decision making. Mainly through careless or inattentive driving, inappropriate speed for the road or the conditions, and drink and drug driving account for most deaths and serious injuries.

“As 2025 begins, I appeal to everyone to think about your behaviour when using the roads. Make a potentially lifesaving choice to be more mindful of others and proceed with care, follow the rules of the road - they are there to protect us and help everyone get home safe.

“As we start a new year, the harsh truth is that we all need to wise up when we are using our roads because if we don’t the number of deaths will continue to rise.”

Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Operational Support Department said: “Sadly, we have witnessed another year with too many fatal road traffic collisions. It is always important to remember that these numbers are more than a statistic, they are individuals who left home and never returned and people whose families and friends have been involved in traumatic, life-changing experiences.

“As well as deaths, many people have suffered serious and life-changing injuries, demonstrating that as a society, road safety is something that needs to be taken more seriously.

"Reducing deaths and serious injury on our roads is a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland and we appeal to all road users to learn about the steps they can take to keep themselves and others safe on our roads.

“As we welcome 2025, let us make it a year where we all take responsibility for making our roads safer. Remember the ‘Fatal Five’ - don’t drink or take drugs and drive; slow down; don’t be careless; always wear your seat belt and never use your mobile phone whilst driving.”