New York showcase for Derry tourism events

Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “North America is one of our strongest international markets, with real potential for growth. The Clipper Race departing New York for Derry is a fantastic opportunity for Visit Derry and partners to develop new business links in this key market. We are delighted to have the opportunity to highlight our city in New York and shine a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do. Derry’s unique position as the Walled City, where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route, provides the ideal base for visitors from New York to explore Ireland’s NW. Renowned as one of the finest examples of walled cities in Europe and the primary destination city for cultural and heritage experiences on the island of Ireland, our history and heritage, strong cultural offering and international festivals provide plenty of reasons to encourage travellers to put Derry on their wish-list for their next trip to Ireland.”