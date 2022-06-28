New York showcase for Derry tourism events

Representatives from Visit Derry travelled to the ‘Big Apple’ - together with tourism partners from the Bishop’s Gate Hotel, City Hotel and Walled City Brewery - to take part in an event organised by Tourism Ireland.
Guests included leading New York-based travel and lifestyle journalists, as well as tour operators and meetings organisers who heard all about the unique and authentic cultural experience on offer in Derry for American visitors.
Timed to coincide with the New York stopover of the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race, the event was also an excellent opportunity to highlight the Foyle Maritime Festival which returns next month and welcomes the Clipper race back to the banks of the Foyle.
Alison Metcalfe, Tourism Ireland’s Head of North America, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to support this showcase of Londonderry, reminding our media and travel trade guests about the many great reasons for US travellers to visit, including the return of the Clipper Race this summer.”
Odhran Dunne, Visit Derry’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “North America is one of our strongest international markets, with real potential for growth. The Clipper Race departing New York for Derry is a fantastic opportunity for Visit Derry and partners to develop new business links in this key market. We are delighted to have the opportunity to highlight our city in New York and shine a spotlight on some of the many things to see and do. Derry’s unique position as the Walled City, where the Wild Atlantic Way meets the Causeway Coastal Route, provides the ideal base for visitors from New York to explore Ireland’s NW. Renowned as one of the finest examples of walled cities in Europe and the primary destination city for cultural and heritage experiences on the island of Ireland, our history and heritage, strong cultural offering and international festivals provide plenty of reasons to encourage travellers to put Derry on their wish-list for their next trip to Ireland.”