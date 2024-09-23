NI Executive urged to clarify delivery on commitment to peace by Summit Partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Peace Summit partners are calling on the Northern Ireland Executive to provide more detail on how they plan to ensure that peace is embedded in the Programme for Government following a cross-cutting commitment to peace that “will make sure that everyone feels the benefit of a growing economy, improved environment, and a fairer society.”

The call comes following the International Day of Peace, which is recognised across the world on September 21.

The Peace Summit is an initiative led by the John and Pat Hume Foundation and Community Dialogue in partnership with YouthAction NI, Holywell Trust, Ulster University, Integrated Education Fund, and the Glencree Centre for Peace & Reconciliation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The partners have called for advancement in embedding peace and reconciliation in any future projects and plans.

Peacemakers: John Hume and his wife Pat, with retired Bishop of Derry Most Rev. Dr. Edward Daly on the latter's Golden Jubilee as a priest during a Gala concert in St.Columb’s Hall. LS11-545MT.

Speaking on behalf of the partners, Dympna McGlade of Community Dialogue said: “Making peace and reconciliation a priority is essential if we are to move beyond the holding pattern of divided communities that has characterised our community since 1998.

“And reconciliation is about more than green and orange; it is about promoting inclusion and multiculturalism, embracing today’s society and valuing the contribution that people across all backgrounds have to make.

“Whilst the ending of conflict has undoubtedly changed our society, the institutionalised division that still exist in our education system and in housing highlights that there is still much to do if we are to achieve reconciliation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Attwood of the John and Pat Hume Foundation said: “The benefits of committing to delivering peace and reconciliation extend into so many of the Executives ambitions; from growing the economy to addressing mental health, and reducing the cost of division in public services, it is clear that there is a huge opportunity for society as a whole.

“Words are good, and we welcome the positive first step in recognising how fundamental peace is to a better future for this region. But we need a clear plan that outlines how this will be delivered across all departments to ensure that peace and reconciliation are converted from an aspiration on a page, to a reality in the lives of the most marginalised people across our society."