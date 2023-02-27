Mr Eastwood said that any resolution to the discussions must secure the benefits of dual market access for businesses in Northern Ireland.

His comments come ahead of Commission President Ursula von der Leyen travelling to England for talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday.

An announcement is said to be imminent on new a reworked post-Brexit agreement which could pave the way for the restoration of Stormont.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood speaks to members of the media outside the Culloden Hotel near Belfast, earlier this month after holding talks with the UK's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. (Photo by Paul Faith / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Colum Eastwood said: “The intense technical talks between the European Commission and the British Government aimed at securing the benefits of dual market access for businesses in Northern Ireland while addressing issues with implementation of the protocol are clearly reaching their conclusion. That will be positive news for people, businesses and communities here.

“All political parties in the North will study the contents of any deal in detail but we should all be approaching this moment in good faith and with a determination to restore the democratic institutions of the Good Friday Agreement. The politics of division and deadlock must be abandoned in the days ahead.

“There will also be those who intervene not in the interests of the people of Northern Ireland but in their own narrow, selfish political interests. In order to bolster their own positions, I have no doubt some will be tempted to wreck a deal. The wreckers must be resisted.

“We must all be dedicated to finding agreement and working toward solutions.”

Addressing reports that loyalist paramilitaries have threatened violence, Colum Eastwood added:

“Over the last week, our people and our politics has been united in opposition to those who have tried to take us back to the ugliness of violence. Whether it comes from dissident republicans or loyalist crime gangs, we must all stand together to resist those whose only concern is their domination of our communities.

