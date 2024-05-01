Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Eastwood said the SDLP would continue to work with the Labour Party at Westminster to have the act repealed and replaced ‘as soon as the Tories are removed from power’.

Foyle MP Mr Eastwood branded the act ‘immoral’ and an attempt by the Tory government ‘to shut down routes to justice for victims and their families’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new bill, which came into effect on Wednesday, has resulted in dozens of ongoing Troubles era Inquests being shut down, while a new body has been set up to take over all cases relating to the Troubles here.

SDLP Leader Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said: "My thoughts are with those across the North today who have been left feeling hopeless and despondent that their pursuit of justice has ended. My message to them is clear – this is not over.

"This legislation is an insult to the memory of those who were murdered during the Troubles. We will never reckon with our past by closing down the path to truth and justice.

“This legislation is an outrageous attempt by the British government to cover up the actions of the state and to protect their dirty secrets,” claimed Mr Eastwood, adding:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Human rights organisations, the Irish Government and all political parties in the North have been united in their opposition to the Legacy Act and still the British government continued on regardless, without a care for the harm they would cause.

State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“Since this legislation was announced the SDLP has been working with our colleagues at Westminster and in the Labour Party to build a coalition of opposition to this bill. We have received assurances that Labour will repeal the legislation if they form the next government and I welcome the public commitment from Shadow Secretary of State Hilary Benn today. The election can’t come soon enough for those of us who want to wrench this rotten government from power and begin the work of undoing 14 years of damage to our entire society."

Meanwhile NI Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris said that victims and survivors of the Troubles will, as of Wednesday, have access to a new independent Commission set up to provide more information regarding Troubles-related cases.

The independent Commission is part of the Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 which set out a new legal framework for addressing the legacy of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Heaton-Harris said: “It is very welcome news that the Commission can now proceed to conduct reviews on behalf of families and provide vital information about Troubles-related cases.

“Individuals and families now have access to a dedicated, well resourced, and effective mechanism to take forward the task of reviewing their case. I encourage all those who continue to seek information, accountability and acknowledgement regarding what happened to them or their loved ones to engage wholeheartedly with the ICRIR.