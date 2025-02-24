‘Night goes well’ for Pope Francis says Holy See as Derry Catholics offer prayers for ‘critical’ pontiff

Pope Francis slept well during his tenth night in hospital in Rome where he is in a critical condition and being treated for double pneumonia, the Holy See Press Office confirmed on Monday.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The night went well; the Pope slept and is resting," read a statement issued by the Holy See.

The Pope, aged 88, is receiving treatment at Rome's Gemelli Hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prayers continued to be offered by Catholics across Derry and Donegal over the weekend.

Pope Francis.

On Saturday the Long Tower parish stated: “On this feast of the Chair of St Peter, when we celebrate the teaching authority given by Jesus to Peter, we pray for his successor, Pope Francis who is in a critical condition this evening after he suffered a long asthmatic respiratory crisis this morning and had a blood transfusion.”

The Holy Family parish said: “Lord, we lift up Pope Francis in prayer. Grant him strength, healing, and comfort during this time. May Your grace and love surround him, and may he feel Your presence. Bless the medical team caring for him. Amen.”

On Sunday the Holy See Press Office said Pope Francis’ condition remained critical, though he had not experienced any respiratory crises since Saturday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pope Francis received blood transfusions to bring up his haemoglobin levels over the weekend.

"The thrombocytopenia remains stable; however, some blood tests show early, mild renal insufficiency, which is currently under control," said the Sunday press statement, adding that "High-flow oxygen therapy continues through nasal cannulas."

Earlier on Sunday, the Pope attended Mass in his apartment in Gemelli Hospital with the doctors and nurses who are overseeing his treatment.

On Sunday Pope Francis issued a message of thanks by way of his official social media feed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have recently received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for your closeness, and for the consoling prayers I have received from all over the world!” he stated.

Pope Francis, who was born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires in 1936, has been the leader of the Catholic Church since 2013.