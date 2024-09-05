Nine brilliant photographs of Derry punters enjoying a pint and the company in Edison’s in Rosemount

Punters enjoying a few sociable ones in Edison's in September 2004.Punters enjoying a few sociable ones in Edison's in September 2004.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 5th Sep 2024, 11:52 BST
Updated 5th Sep 2024, 11:52 BST
Do you mind Edison’s in Rosemount Factory?

The pub, alongside the nightspot Barzu, was a popular iteration of The Village Inn watering-hole in the early to mid-noughties.

Here are some photographs of punters enjoying a pint and the company in September 2004.

The girls enjoying a night out at Edison's in September 2004.

The stout is in good order!

The lads enjoying a few pints in Edison's.

Putting the world to rights in Edison's in September 2004!

