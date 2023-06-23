The confirmation comes as concerns were raised by a local representative over the impact soaring costs are likely to have on the delivery of projects and over whether elements of some projects may potentially have to be axed.

A spokesperson for the Council said that the City Deal process “is that monies for City Deal projects only begin to be released when the Outline Business Cases (OBCs) for all projects are developed, subsequently approved and a Financial Deal agreed with Government”.

“Council is currently in the process of developing the outline business cases for all of the projects. The release of monies will subsequently follow together with an agreed timeframe for the next stages going forward,” the spokesperson said.

July 2018: The then Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Karen Bradley in Derry to discuss the City Deal at the Guildhall. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

No timeline for the case submissions has been shared, although a Council meeting over recent days was told they have been ‘substantially progressed for all projects’.

The City Deal involves £105m from the UK Treasury, £105m from the NI Executive, and £40m from Ulster University and partners.

Back in February 2021 when the Heads of Terms were signed it was said that the City Deal projects ‘have the potential to really change future of this city and region’.

Ulster University are spearheading the development of a School of Medicine, a Transformation Healthcare Research Innovation Value Based Ecosystem (THRIVE) and a Centre for Industrial Digitalisation, Robotics and Automation (CIDRA).

The various other projects include Derry City Centre & riverfront and Strabane town regenerations, Skills/ Employability/ Pathways, Walled City Experience, the Maritime Museum, Smart City and 5G Digital Enabling Infrastructure, and all involve a wide range of stakeholders across the private, public and community sectors.

Derry city centre regeneration

The creation of a world class city waterfront and riverfront space that will act as a stimulus for innovation and investment in the heart of the city, with tree-lined avenues, new pedestrian and cycle routes and people friendly pedestrian squares and meeting points, to make the riverfront a lively and vibrant place that will be complemented with a new and reimagined public space at Queen’s Quay, Guildhall Square, Foyle Street and Harbour Square roundabout.

Strabane town centre Regeneration

This project aims to totally transform and regenerate the Strabane Canal Basin site to create a leisure centre, health hub, higher and further education campus, an innovation centre and civic building with incubation units and a pedestrian footpath that will link all these key services to Strabane town centre. In addition to regenerating this former commercial site, the project will also see the total revitalisation of Strabane town centre with the creation of enhanced public realm infrastructure.

Skills/ Employability/ Pathways

Through the IFF, create a series of interventions aimed at supporting young people by providing jobs and skills opportunities. The Youth Investment Programme is centred around young people and aims to overcome the barriers many of them face when accessing skills and employment. It involves working with a range of partners to encourage marginalised young people to re-engage in education, learning or employment. The Intermediate Labour Market programme will provide support through paid work experience that will be augmented with training qualifications and personal development support while the Digital Skills Programme aims at building on the skills and capacity of young people to access and create digital and smart technology.

Maritime Museum DNA

Creation of an interactive maritime visitor attraction experience at Ebrington entitled Derry~Londonderry on the North Atlantic (DNA). This will be an interactive and high spec visitor attraction space that will narrate the story of the city and region and the important role it has played in global historical events.

Walled City Experience

This aims to deliver and develop a vibrant walled city visitor experience in the heart in the city. The aim is to make Derry~Londonderry a unique urban destination that fully integrates our entire tourism offering to offer a Walled city tourism experience that is preserved and enhanced and showcases the commercial and cultural life of our city.

SMART City

Positioning Derry & Strabane at the leading edge of urban innovation through the creation of smart technologies to help support businesses and the public and improve public service delivery.

Digital Enabling Infrastructure

To create next generation technologies and connectivity by providing the public with access to the internet that allows them to connect their homes and businesses from any device whilst on the move through full fibre gigabit capability 5g; to provide those in rural areas that currently have poor or no broadband, with a range of new capabilities.

School of Medicine

A game-changer for the region, the School of Medicine will train new doctors and help to address the ongoing medical work-force shortage across the medical profession in Northern Ireland.

The Transformation Healthcare Research Innovation Value Based Ecosystem (THRIVE)

Embedding world-class medical research in the heart of our community, THRIVE is a visionary healthcare project which meets urgent local and global healthcare needs. THRIVE will create a new healthcare quarter on the Strand Road with the development of a Healthcare Research Institute (HRI). It will also see the expansion of C-TRIC at Altnagelvin Hospital. Core to this project will be the establishment of a Community Health Company which will study the genes of the people of the region.

Centre for Industrial Digitalisation, Robotics and Automation (CIDRA)

CIDRA will support industry and commerce in their adoption and exploitation of industrial digital technologies, robotics and automation promoting innovation and accelerating new applications in the service sectors. At the heart of this proposal is the need to improve innovation, productivity and competitiveness in the regional economic base whilst considering the needs, skills, and well-being of the future worker.

Cognitive Analytics Research Laboratory (CARL)