'No pin, no bail': Man found unresponsive on Belfast to Derry bus allegedly had 230 Diazepams in possession

The man, who was granted anonymity due to the general threat in the city, appeared charged with possessing Diazepam with intent to supply, and possessing the drugs and being concerned in the supply of the drugs on June 14.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and said he was 'a convicted drug supplier' and was currently on an enhanced combination order for drug supply.

The court heard that the man was taken to hospital unresponsive with a blue colour around his mouth, which the officer said was a sign of Diazepam use.

Court (File picture)

While in hospital, 230 Diazepam were allegedly found in his property and a mobile phone seized.

The court heard that an initial examination of the phone allegedly revealed messages connected to drug supply but before it could be examined properly it locked.

When the defendant was discharged from hospital he was asked for the PIN code for his phone and initially refused.

He later gave police a four digit PIN but the officer said the phone needed a six digit code.

Bail was opposed due to the alleged risk of re-offending.

An officer claimed the defendant had 'no regard for Court orders.'

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that this was 'a difficult bail application' given the defendant's record and circumstances.

He said that the case would probably end up in the Crown Court and that could take time.