Following a vigil in Strabane to mark the third anniversary, Independent Councillor Raymond Barr raised the devastating and harrowing ordeal Noah's family have faced during the Full Council meeting on Wednesday.

Fourteen-year-old St Malachy’s College pupil Noah was found dead in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing.

Noah was born in his mother Fiona’s native Strabane, and Fiona has led a campaign to find out what happened to her son.

Derry & Strabane Council expressed support for Fiona Donohoe and her family three years on from the body of her son Noah (14) being found in Belfast. (File picture / Pacemaker)

Colr. Barr said: "Yesterday marked the third anniversary of the discover of Noah Donohoe's body in a storm drain in Belfast. As this Council has in the past supported motions of support for his mother Fiona and the Donohoe family and their struggle for truth, transparency and justice for Noah, I feel it is only right that we reiterate those sentiments at this time."

Colr. Barr said that given the dissatisfaction over the investigation into Noah's death, he was relieved to see a renowned investigative journalist and a team of experts has assembled to conduct an independent investigation.

"I sincerely hope this development will give us some answers," he said, adding:

"Finally I would like to thank all those who supported the vigil in Strabane to mark this tragic anniversary and all those who played an active part in making it happen. I'm aware some had travelled long distances and we are very grateful for that.

Noah Donohoe and Mum Fiona. (Pacemaker)

"I would also like to thank Gerry Carroll MLA and Paul Gallagher for speaking at the event."

Thanking Colr. Barr for raising the matter under chairperson's businesses, Sinn Féin Councillor Paul Boggs, who also attended the vigil, said he knew from previous conversations with the Donohoe family that they supported all the support they have received, particularly from the Strabane area.

"There are questions yet to be asked and questions yet to be answered. And it would be our view that they should be answered very comprehensively, investigated very comprehensively and that anybody who is standing in the way of truth, transparency and justice being done in relation to the death and disappearance of Noah Donohoe, those people should come forward immediately and anybody with any information, it should be reiterated and reiterated again, they should come forward to those who trying to get to the bottom of this."

SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney expressed his party's "ongoing and continued support for the family of Noah Donohoe."

Fiona Donohoe. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON (Pacemaker)

"Every family, regardless of the circumstances, seeks answers after a tragic death and the Donohoe family are no exception. The difference being it appears answers are being held from them and I think it is the job of each us, as public representatives, in this Council to all we can to raise their case and make sure they get the answers," Colr. Tierney said.

People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin thanked Colr. Barr for organising the vigil and said it was very well attended and that people spoke very passionately.

"Three years is a long time for the Donohoe family knocking on the door, demanding justice," Colr. Harkin said.