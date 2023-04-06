Organisers, City Centre Initiative (CCI) and the Londonderry Chamber of Commerce, are aiming to recognise and celebrate local businesses and entrepreneurs who have accomplished over the year. Together, with the award sponsors, they are appealing for members of the public and businesses to put forward their entries and nominations before Friday 14th April 2023.

Lorraine Allen, Project Manager of the Awards at City Centre Initiative, said: “The gala awards night is recognised as one of the North West’s most distinguished events, celebrating businesses throughout the council region and is a unique opportunity for businesses to raise their profile and engage with key influencers."

In a joint statement City Centre Initiative and Chamber of Commerce said: “These awards are about praising the great work that has been done over the year by our businesses and entrepreneurs, especially those who have taken that step beyond in innovation or best practice and contributed to the growth of the economy within the North West during a particularly difficult few years.

(L-R) Brian Anderson (RiverRidge), Roisin Clifford (Alchemy Technology Services), Daniel McGrath (Allstate NI), Clive Edgar (Fuelwise), Anna Doherty (CEO, Londonderry Chamber), Lorraine Allen (City Centre Initiative), Steve Fraser (City of Derry Airport), and Ros O'Hagan (Ulster University Business School)

“The entry and nomination process is open until 4pm on Friday 14th April and we invite anyone who would like to nominate a business or entrepreneur based in the Derry or Strabane council areas, to so before then. The process is very simple and can be completed online via the brand new North West Business Awards website – nwbizawards.co.uk.

“There are numerous categories to choose from: Restaurant of the Year (sponsored by RiverRidge), Eco Champions Award (sponsored by Derry City & Strabane District Council), Contribution to the NW Economy Award (sponsored by City of Derry Airport), Hotel of the Year (sponsored by Dillon Bass), Young Business Person of the Year (sponsored by Alchemy Technology Services), Creative Industries Business of the Year (sponsored by Foyleside Shopping Centre), Excellence in Innovation (sponsored by Allstate NI), Creative Marketer of The Year (sponsored by BHP Security Solutions), Retailer of the Year Award (sponsored by JKC BMW), Small Business of the Year (sponsored by U105), Large Business (sponsored by Fuelwise), Visit Derry Ambassador’s Award, Business Hero (sponsored by Ulster University Business School), Pub of the Year and Educational Partnership of The Year.

“The awards night will be hosted this year by Lynda Bryans and will be a wonderful evening of recognition, entertainment and fun. These awards will celebrate businesses and entrepreneurs from all walks of life and what we and the judges will be looking for at judging time is signs of; dedication, improvement, innovation and commitment to trading and developing the economy of the North West region.”

Lorraine added: “The NW Business Awards are a platform for all business throughout the city and region. The promotion potential and opportunities associated with this award night is invaluable for nominees, their business and attendees.

“With the recent challenges for business, it is important that we celebrate what we have in the North West, which is why will continue to have these awards and encourage everyone to take part.”