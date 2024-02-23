Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The launch took place at the Mayor’s Parlour in the Guildhall, and was also attended by Paul McLean, managing director of principal sponsor BetMcLean and representatives from the Derry Journal.

The awards, which originated with the late, great Derryman Martin McCrossan, provide an opportunity to recognise all the fantastic work and achievements of local people from right across the north west. There are 14 categories this year including two new additions – The Spirit of Inishowen award and the Arts / Cultural Icon award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The venue for the awards ceremony, which takes place on Thursday, June 20 this year, will once again be the Everglades Hotel, Prehen Road with tickets now available. Host for the evening will be Adrian Logan, with music from Flair.

Pictured at the recent launch of the Derry Journal Best of Derry BetMcLean Awards in the Guildhall are, from left, Yvonne Greer, Specsavers, Louise Strain, Derry Journal, Steve Frazer, Managing Director of City of Derry Airport, Mayor Patricia Logue, William Allen, Senior Editor and Head of Print Derry Journal, Paul McLean, principle sponsor and Managing Director of Betmclean and Stacey Elliott, Specsavers. Photo: George Sweeney

The tenth edition of the awards are being sponsored by many local businesses and organisations and we’d like to thank them for supporting our awards and local people.

The award categories and sponsors to date are: Business Person of the Year Award sponsored by Calor; Carer of the Year Award sponsored by Specsavers; Community Champion Award sponsored by Apex; Fundraiser of the Year sponsored by Kingsbridge Healthcare Foundation; Inspirational Educator of the Year sponsored by Ulster University; Inspirational Young Person of the Year sponsored by Derry City Airport; Sports Volunteer of the Year sponsored by BetMclean; Sports Person of the Year sponsored by BetMclean; Outstanding Bravery Award; Charity of the Year; Volunteer of the Year; Spirit of Inishowen Award; Arts/Culture Award, and Lifetime Achievement Award sponsored by Derry City & Strabane Council.

Derry Journal Editor Brendan McDaid said: “The Derry Journal People of the Year awards are about celebrating local people and recognising the fantastic talent, achievements and the wealth of good work and kind deeds that so often go unrecognised across the north west.

"In previous years we have had so many fantastic finalists and winners and the awards provide a rare chance to come together to honour such outstanding achievements.

Derry Journal BetMcLean Award winners pictured last year with principal sponsor Paul McLean and compere Adrian Logan. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2325GS – 59

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We encourage you to once again help shine a light on those who have made a significant impact in their field and a positive difference in their communities.”

The closing date for nominations is May 17.