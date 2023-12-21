The North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) Group had a grand finale to their year of activities and events, with a special Christmas lunch at The City Hotel Derry.

North West BAPS celebrate successful year with special Christmas Lunch in Derry

The celebratory lunch was attended by 26 mothers and 24 children. For many of the mums this was their only Christmas do – making the event even more special.

The event was organised by Dr. Noella Gormley who co-ordinates the North West BAPS Walking Group, a group that meets every Monday for a walk along the Quay. Noella explained to the ‘Journal’ why she initially established this group: “I started the Walking Group to give mums an opportunity to feel supported while feeding their baby out and about, and become more comfortable with breastfeeding in public spaces. It has been going really well since we started in February of this year, and we get a lovely warm welcome at the City Hotel with a cuppa at the end of our walks each week.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West BAPS Walking Group has been supported by the Western Health and Social Care Trust who provided the Walk Leader Training which helped Noella to get the group up and running, and the walks are also attended by Laura Mitchell, a Child Health Assistant with the Western Trust. Laura Mitchell was at the Christmas Lunch along with most of the Walking Group and other supporters of the North West BAPS.

North West BAPS celebrate successful year with special Christmas Lunch in Derry`

Ms Mitchell said: “The Walking Group is very beneficial to all the mums who gain knowledge and advice from other breastfeeding mums. The walk up the Quay is the best way to start the week whatever the weather! Mums gain confidence from each other which has a very positive impact on their breastfeeding journey.”

Local mum Sarah Concannon has 3 children, and was in a celebratory mood at the Christmas event. Sarah commented: “We've attended the Northwest BAPS Walking Group since it launched and I can honestly say it is such a brilliant bunch of people. The help and advice I've received from this group has been invaluable and continues to support us long after our feeding journey has ended.”

Also at the event was mum Laura McNeill with her two children Evie aged 1 and Annie aged 3: “I have loved attending the Walking Group and the events hosted by BAPS. It has been great meeting other mammies that are having similar experiences to you. It’s lovely to see some breastfeeding promotion happening locally as well!”

Laura had a special message to the North West BAPS team: “Thanks so much for all your help and everything you do!"

North West BAPS celebrate successful year with special Christmas Lunch in Derry

The General Manager of The City Hotel Conor Friel was ‘delighted’ that the North West BAPS had chosen to have their celebration at the hotel: “We are delighted to be working with North West BAPS in providing a supportive and nurturing space for breastfeeding mothers. We realise that by working with groups such as North West BAPS we are ensuring the hotel can make a positive impact on guests' experiences, showcasing a commitment to their comfort and well-being during their visit.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North West BAPS are taking a break over Christmas, and the Walking Group will recommence on Monday 8 Jan 2024, meeting at 10.30am by the Statues at Sainsbury’s. They say new members are always welcome to join, there is no need to book, and no fees involved.