North West Cancer Centre Professor David Stewart to be St Columb's Alumnus Illustrissimus recipient 2024

A former St Columb’s College student who went on to help establish, staff and run the North West Cancer Centre in Derry is to be named as the Past Pupil’s Union’s Alumnus Illustrissimus for 2024 at a special celebratory event in Derry on Friday.

David Stewart was the first clinical director of the North West Cancer Centre (NWCC) and was responsible for the negotiation and establishment of the service, building staffing and accreditation.

Known as one of the most preeminent oncologists on these islands, he has also previously worked in the Belfast Cancer Centre.

The North West Cancer Centre has been operational for eight years and provides a cross-border radiotherapy service to patients in North West, Donegal and large elements of Tyrone, Fermanagh, Antrim and Sligo, a population of 500,000.

Around 7,000 patients have received award winning cancer care locally since the facility opened at Altnagelvin Hospital, which has meant that many patients have not had to travel to Belfast, Galway and beyond for treatment.

Last year, over 1,400 new oncology patients, over 6,500 chemotherapy patients and 3100 review patients received their service locally, while over 8,500 haematology patients were seen as outpatients and 6,200 as day case.

From the class of 1984 at St Columb’s College, Professor Stewart was a member of the school’s athletics, cross country and gaelic teams and was also a member of St Columb’s debating teams, school choir.

As Clinical Director at NWCC, David's role was to lead the Multi-Disciplinary Team approach to all patients care pathways to maximise outcomes for all patients.

Dr David Stewart was a student doctor at the Royal Victoria Hospital from 1990 to 1993, and a Research Fellow in Amsterdam in 1993.

He underwent speciality training in London from 1994 to 1998 and later worked in Belfast and Melbourne before helping to set up and run the

North West Cancer Centre in Derry, where he still works today.

A keen athlete Professor Stewart also played a fundamental role in establishing the medical school in Magee and was recognised by Ulster University when he was granted the Professorship title.

Professor Stewart will be conferred with the honour at the annual Past Pupil’s Union dinner at the City Hotel on Friday night.

St Columb’s College Past Pupils Union President Tom Cassidy said: "Many of our fellow past pupils have stayed in Derry and surrounds, choosing to commence work and advance their careers locally upon leaving St Columb’s, contributing so valuably to the fabric of our local society. None more so than this year’s Alumni Illustrissimus recipient Dr David Stewart.

“Our Union Calendar includes many special events, we honour our latest crop of new past pupils at the school annual prize-giving in March, we host our annual golf outing for all members in May at Greencastle and the annual PPU dinner follows soon with this year’s dinner at City Hotel on Friday evening next, November 8.

