North West manufacturers unite in Derry for GEMX Industry 4.0 Showcase

GEMX – the industry led collaborative network of innovative companies and educational institutions in the North West – has brought together a group of manufacturing companies to examine the technologies of the future.

The GEMX Industry 4.0 Showcase took place on Friday 1 September at the North West Regional College Springtown campus in Derry with guest speakers including John McClune (Invest NI), Mark Higgins (FAST Technologies), Ash Watson (Digital Catapult), Justin Quinn (Smart Manufacturing Data Hub), Niall Ó Somacháin (InterTrade Ireland), and Fergal Tuffy (NWRC).

The event was an introduction to Industry 4.0, also known as the fourth industrial revolution, which is the digitalisation of the manufacturing sector driven by the use of data, analytics and human-machine interaction. Industry 4.0 allows for the manufacturing process to be streamlined to maximise efficiency using the latest technologies.

Attended by Mayor of Derry City & Strabane District Council Patricia Logue, the event saw speakers update the sector on the benefits of adopting Industry 4.0 to their business, featuring state-of-the-art showcases that brought the new and emerging technologies to life.

Open to all and attended by over 120 individuals, this event was sponsored by Invest NI, DuPont, Derry City & Strabane District Council and Manufacturing NI, through their DigiManufacturing Cluster and kindly hosted by North West Regional College at their Industry 4.0 Centre in Springtown.

GEMX is supported under Invest NI’s Collaborative Growth Programme, which is aimed at SME-led networks, and provides support for groups to pursue innovative collaborative projects with the potential to increase business competitiveness.

GEMX Project Director Joanne Sweeney said: “It was great to see so many companies from the North West make their way to Derry today to see the Industry 4.0 Showcase. It was clear that both our members and other attendees were blown away by what they saw today through our practical demonstrations and real-world examples. As a collaborative network, we are focused on the future and hope to see many of the companies in attendance today begin to implement these technologies into their operations.”

DuPont Capital and Maintenance Manager Paul Kirkpatrick said: “It is vital that companies continue to improve to remain competitive and grow. One of the best ways to get ideas and inspiration is by going to see and learn from others. There are many companies deploying Industry 4.0 technologies on our doorstep, and today is an opportunity to get an understanding of what can be done and where the help and support can be found. This is another super initiative where GEMX is leading the way to help companies experience what the future can look like.”

For more information on GEMX, email [email protected].

Paul Kirkpatrick, Du Pont, pictured with the Mayor, Patricia Logue at Friday's GEMX Showcase.

GEMX's Joanne Sweeney showing the Mayor, Patricia Logue around the various stalls at Friday's GEMX Showcase at the North West Regional College's Springtown Campus.

John McClune, Operational Excellence Solutions at Invest NI, addressing delegates at Friday's GEMX Showcase event.