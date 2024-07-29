Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North West Migrants Forum will open a new ‘Intercultural Café’ in Derry afterbeing awarded £175,102 through the PEACEPLUS programme.

The new café will be located on the second floor of the Embassy Building at 3 Strand Road.

North West Migrants Forum say they want their café to be a space where the city and district’s growing multi-culturalism can be celebrated and community integration enhanced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The exciting community-led initiative was launched at a family fun day in the city’s Brooke Park on Saturday.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Lilian Seenoi Barr, with staff, volunteers and members of the North West Migrants Forum in Brooke Park on Saturday where a new Intercultural Café, funded through PEACEPLUS, was launched. Work on the project is expected to begin before September.

Derry and Strabane’s Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr is the Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, said: “This project will see an unused premises in the heart of the city transformed into a busy, welcoming space where people of all backgrounds can come together to celebrate cultural diversity and where community cohesion can be strengthened.”

Weekly ‘Drop-in and Catch-up’ sessions will take place three days a week.

These sessions will create a relaxed and informal environment where new and settled residents from ethnic minority and traditional communities can connect, build friendships and share knowledge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the course of two years and in conjunction with the NWRC, the NWMF will train 30 individuals from under-represented communities, including black and ethnic minority communities and the long-term unemployed in menu planning, health and safety, food hygiene and first aid.

Ahmed Nasr and Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr in the frame for the launch of the new Intercultural Café.

Understanding and awareness of race-related issues will be fostered, promoting empathy and inclusivity in the workplace and in community settings.

Those from the North’s traditional communities and those new to the north west can learn to appreciate cultural difference, learn to avoid cultural misunderstanding and become culturally conscious, according to the NWMF.

The mayor said: “When I started the NWMF 12 years ago the aim was to build a society that treats black, racialised and minoritised communities, refugees and those seeking asylum with respect, fairness and equality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad