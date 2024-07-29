North West Migrants Forum to open new ‘Intercultural Café’ in Derry’s Embassy Building thanks to £175,102 PEACEPLUS boost
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new café will be located on the second floor of the Embassy Building at 3 Strand Road.
North West Migrants Forum say they want their café to be a space where the city and district’s growing multi-culturalism can be celebrated and community integration enhanced.
The exciting community-led initiative was launched at a family fun day in the city’s Brooke Park on Saturday.
Derry and Strabane’s Mayor, Lilian Seenoi-Barr is the Chief Executive of the North West Migrants Forum, said: “This project will see an unused premises in the heart of the city transformed into a busy, welcoming space where people of all backgrounds can come together to celebrate cultural diversity and where community cohesion can be strengthened.”
Weekly ‘Drop-in and Catch-up’ sessions will take place three days a week.
These sessions will create a relaxed and informal environment where new and settled residents from ethnic minority and traditional communities can connect, build friendships and share knowledge.
Over the course of two years and in conjunction with the NWRC, the NWMF will train 30 individuals from under-represented communities, including black and ethnic minority communities and the long-term unemployed in menu planning, health and safety, food hygiene and first aid.
Understanding and awareness of race-related issues will be fostered, promoting empathy and inclusivity in the workplace and in community settings.
Those from the North’s traditional communities and those new to the north west can learn to appreciate cultural difference, learn to avoid cultural misunderstanding and become culturally conscious, according to the NWMF.
The mayor said: “When I started the NWMF 12 years ago the aim was to build a society that treats black, racialised and minoritised communities, refugees and those seeking asylum with respect, fairness and equality.
“We have made huge strides towards that goal but our Intercultural Café will be an entirely new chapter for us and for the city and district. It will provide a physical space where individuals of all backgrounds and faiths can come together and where strong connections resulting in community-led transformation can be forged.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.