North West Regional College awards Asylum Seeker Scholarships in Derry

North West Regional (NWRC) has awarded three scholarships to asylum seekers living and studying in Derry, offering them the chance to pursue their academic and professional goals.

Diana Tamayo from Colombia, Ghadeer Fatouh from Syria, and Micheal Mutebi from Uganda are the 2024/25 recipients of the NWRC Asylum Seeker Scholarship, an initiative that seeks to support the college’s ongoing commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

Chukwuka Frank Nwanonenyi, who was awarded the scholarship last year, has gone on to complete his course and has decided to continue his education at NWRC with a Foundation Degree in Applied Science.

Mum-of-one Diana Tamayo moved to Derry in 2020. Having already achieved a degree in Psychology in Colombia she decided to enrol on a Higher National Diploma course at the college and hopes to pursue a career in Early Years. Diana has volunteered in day cares, special needs settings and in local primary schools.

Ghadeer Fatouh (17) who studies the Level 2 in Beauty Therapy as well as GCSEs at NWRC is an asylum seeker from Syria. Ghadeer wants to progress with her education so she can help support her family – her mum doesn’t speak any English. Her brother Ahmed is also in the city and is hoping to enrol with NWRC in the future.

Micheal Mutebi is an asylum seeker from Uganda studying the Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care. Micheal, who has a passion for caring for people, has sought opportunities to care for others since he arrived in Northern Ireland and has been volunteering at Altnagelvin Hospital where he was able to gain first-hand experience of the care system, learn about patient support, and understand the importance of empathy and communication in providing effective care. Through his course at NWRC Micheal plans to pursue a career in the health and care sector and work to support individuals and communities, who are vulnerable or in need of care.

Gillian Moss, Head of Client Services at NWRC said: “For the second year NWRC is awarding scholarships to provide crucial educational opportunities for individuals who have faced significant challenges in their lives.

“Working in the Further and Higher Education sector we see every day how education and training are powerful tools for change. Once again we are delighted to work with the North West Migrants Forum to support the studies of asylum seekers with the right to study as part of their immigration status.

“NWRC has long been committed to supporting learners from a range of backgrounds and experiences and I look forward with my colleagues to watching the students succeed as they complete their studies.”

Paul Sceeny from the North West Migrants Forum congratulated the three recipients who have been awarded the scholarships.

He added: “The NWMF has partnered with NWRC on several successful initiatives including the Asylum Seeker Scholarship. Accessing education can often be challenging for asylum seekers and refugees, but scholarships such as this can be life-changing for the recipients. Our thanks to NWRC for offering this opportunity to Diana, Ghadeer and Micheal, helping them build a new future in the North West.”