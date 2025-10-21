NTT DATA-Alchemy deal ‘really strong endorsement’ of Derry talent base, says Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald

Caoimhe Archibald has described Japanese tech giant NTT DATA’s acquisition of Alchemy Technology Services as ‘a really strong endorsement for our talent base here in Derry’.

The Economy Minister visited the city on Tuesday for the official announcement that the $30+ billion business and technology services leader was taking over the Derry insurance software specialist founded by local man John Harkin in 2018.

“It's a really significant day here for Alchemy and for the North West as a whole,” said Dr. Archibald. “I think a company of the stature of NTT DATA wanting to invest here in the North West sends such a positive signal, a really strong endorsement for our talent base here in Derry and the wider North West and for our business culture and environment as a whole.”

Alchemy CEO Mr. Harkin said the deal was ‘a proud and exciting moment for our team, our clients, and the wider region’.

From L-R: Bruno Abril, Chairman at Alchemy and Global Lead, Insurance Industry at NTT DATA Inc and John Harkin, Founder and CEO Alchemy Technology Services.

Bruno Abril, Chairman at Alchemy & Global Lead, Insurance Industry at NTT DATA Inc. said: “Joining forces with Alchemy enhances our ability to accelerate digital transformation in the insurance industry, reinforcing our strategic growth ambitions and the vast opportunities we see ahead.”

Both men said it put the company in a position to establish a ‘Global Centre of Excellence in Derry'.

Dr. Archibald ranked the acquisition among ‘a number of really significant, positive announcements over recent months here in the North West’.

“Today is another one of those really positive announcements and a really positive day. I'm delighted to be here to be part of it,” she said.

Asked about her commitment to improving regional balance and growing jobs and the local economy in Derry, she said: “Regional balance and improving regional balance is one of my four key priorities as Economy Minister and I have taken action since I've been in post, and my predecessor Conor Murphy was in post, to ensure that we are creating the conditions to support improved regional balance.

“This announcement here today is so positive. It is a real endorsement of the North West and of Derry and I do see the opportunity for more job creation here. Here in Alchemy but here in the North West in general.”